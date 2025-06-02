Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to permanently close August 18, 2025

Universal Orlando has announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will permanently close at Universal Studios Florida on August 18, 2025.

The closure was initially set for September 2025, but we now have an official date set just a bit earlier.

Per Universal, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s closure will make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which opened in 2008, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and is known for its vertical lift and allowing guests to choose their music while riding.

Rumors suggest a new coaster will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but Universal has not confirmed anything at this time.

