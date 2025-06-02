Escapology has officially opened at CityWalk Hollywood. The Orlando-based company opened its 96th venue on May 29th, 2025. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, CEO Burton Heiss highlighted, “That this is our flagship venue…this (Escapology) is the largest escape room brand in the world.” The venue offers eight different themed escape rooms.

Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure

Haunted House

A Pirates Curse

Mansion Murder

Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge

Lost City

7 Deadly Sins

Who Stole Mona?

Each room offers up to a 60-minute experience (depending on how quickly you solve the escape room or if you get trapped) that will fully immerse you and your party into different scenarios from whether it’s your job to defend yourself and find the clues as to who committed a murder, or to helping Batman defeat the Joker and stop the chemical gasses from destroying you and Gotham City and even joining The Mystery Inc and helping Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Wilma find the local Baroness.

During the celebratory festivities, we were invited to take part in the Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge. This escape room takes place in three distinctly themed rooms where you’re helping Batman through a training simulation until the Crown Prince of Crime – Joker, sabotages the training and puts you in a battle of wits and puzzle solving to stop the leaking gas from taking out you and Gotham City. In our group there were four of us solving the clues and puzzles. We had an absolute blast, and thankfully, we escaped with nineteen minutes to spare.

While we didn’t do all eight rooms, we were able to walk into the starting point of each themed room and after seeing them we cannot wait to experience the other seven offerings especially after experiencing Batman, the bar has been set high.

CityWalk Hollywood is currently undergoing a large-scale revitalization, adding new dining venues. Now, with the addition of Escapology, they’re adding a new entertainment offering that will give guests something new, perfect for those looking for a great date night or just want to go out and hang with friends.

