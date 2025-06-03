Celebrating 2025 Pride Month at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is celebrating “Love is Universal” for Pride Month this June with merchandise, themed food & drink, and more.
Debuting in 2019, “Love is Universal” is a line of pride merchandise celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Now – the slogan has become a Universal celebration of Pride during June.
Through August, 100% of the profits of the Love is Universal merchandise collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.
Love is Universal Nights returns to the Red Coconut Club, running each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in June. Admission is free, and guests must be 21 or older.
Guests can find Pride-inspired food and beverage items throughout Universal Orlando Resort:
- Love is Universal at Voodoo Doughnut
- Yeast doughnut filled with cereal cheesecake, topped with gummy bears and a sour rainbow belt
- Taste of the Rainbow at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar
- Rainbow vanilla cake roll, white chocolate ganache, fortune cookie crumble
- Prideful Focaccia at VIVO Italian Kitchen
- House-made olive oil focaccia, seasonal vegetables, eggplant caponata, marinara, basil pesto
- Diver Scallops at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
- Roasted chorizo, summer cucumber-mint pico, summer corn puree, cilantro
- Strawberry Shortcake at Croissant Moon Bakery, San Francisco Pastry Company, and TODAY Cafe
- Strawberry shortcake filling, white chocolate, whipped cream, and chocolate rainbow
- Gleaming Glory at Red Coconut Club
- Olive-infused vodka, lime juice, dragon fruit syrup, lychee syrup, club soda and lemon-lime soda
- Sizzle & Serve at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Orange vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, hot sauce and bitters with a rainbow sugar rim and a golden glitter swirl
- Petals and Pride at Universal Volcano Bay
- Dragonfruit-strawberry rum, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, dragon fruit syrup and lemon-lime soda
- Pink Pegasus at Mythos Restaurant
- Berry and lemonade flavored vodka, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup and lemon bitters
- The Pride Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Chocolate dipped, huckleberry milkshake with assorted rainbow candy, dragon fruit boba, rainbow whipped cream, and a Pride sugar cookie
- Tranquility at Sea at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Red Coconut Club
- Vodka, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, chocolate liqueur, pineapple juice and cream of coconut
- LOVE is Loopy at Red Coconut Club
- Lemon-lime vodka, coconut rum, orange liqueur, and simple syrup.
