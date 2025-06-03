Celebrating 2025 Pride Month at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is celebrating “Love is Universal” for Pride Month this June with merchandise, themed food & drink, and more.

Debuting in 2019, “Love is Universal” is a line of pride merchandise celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Now – the slogan has become a Universal celebration of Pride during June.

Through August, 100% of the profits of the Love is Universal merchandise collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.

Love is Universal Nights returns to the Red Coconut Club, running each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in June. Admission is free, and guests must be 21 or older.

Guests can find Pride-inspired food and beverage items throughout Universal Orlando Resort:

Love is Universal at Voodoo Doughnut Yeast doughnut filled with cereal cheesecake, topped with gummy bears and a sour rainbow belt





Taste of the Rainbow at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar Rainbow vanilla cake roll, white chocolate ganache, fortune cookie crumble



Prideful Focaccia at VIVO Italian Kitchen House-made olive oil focaccia, seasonal vegetables, eggplant caponata, marinara, basil pesto



Diver Scallops at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food Roasted chorizo, summer cucumber-mint pico, summer corn puree, cilantro



Strawberry Shortcake at Croissant Moon Bakery, San Francisco Pastry Company, and TODAY Cafe Strawberry shortcake filling, white chocolate, whipped cream, and chocolate rainbow



Gleaming Glory at Red Coconut Club Olive-infused vodka, lime juice, dragon fruit syrup, lychee syrup, club soda and lemon-lime soda



Sizzle & Serve at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Orange vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, hot sauce and bitters with a rainbow sugar rim and a golden glitter swirl



Petals and Pride at Universal Volcano Bay Dragonfruit-strawberry rum, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, dragon fruit syrup and lemon-lime soda



Pink Pegasus at Mythos Restaurant Berry and lemonade flavored vodka, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup and lemon bitters



The Pride Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Chocolate dipped, huckleberry milkshake with assorted rainbow candy, dragon fruit boba, rainbow whipped cream, and a Pride sugar cookie





Tranquility at Sea at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Red Coconut Club Vodka, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, chocolate liqueur, pineapple juice and cream of coconut



LOVE is Loopy at Red Coconut Club Lemon-lime vodka, coconut rum, orange liqueur, and simple syrup.



