Tickets now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has released single-night tickets and additional event add-ons for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, taking place from August 29, 2025, through November 2 2025.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99, with the Express Pass option starting at $139.99 per person. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

Guests can also book the RIP Tour, starting at $369.99, or the behind-the-scenes Unmasking the Horror Tours, starting at $84.99 for the 3-house tour, which starts August 22, and $169.99 for the 6-house tour, which begins on August 29. New this year, a lunch buffet will be provided when reserving a 6-hour tour.

Premium Scream Night returns, with prices set at $375 per person. The ticket allows entry into Halloween Horror Nights on August 28, which has limited capacity. It allows shorter wait times and staggered house entry, along with All-You-Care-to-Enjoy on select food and drink options.

More information about this year’s event will be available soon.

