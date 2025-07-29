‘Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe’ documentary to air August 20 on NBC

Universal will be airing a new documentary about their new theme park called “Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe,” airing on NBC on Wednesday, August 20 at 9 PM EST and available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the one-hour special celebrates the debut of Universal Orlando Resort’s Universal Epic Universe and explores the imagination, innovatio,n and storytelling behind the groundbreaking new theme park. As a fan of the stories that Epic Universe brings to life, Manganiello will take audiences on an epic journey as he experiences the park for the first time with unparalleled access to five immersive worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Viewers will be transported through the majestic portals with some of the greatest storytellers of all time. The special will feature on-the-ground appearances from Wicked and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and his acclaimed Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers, Mason Thames and Nico Parker from the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film and Warwick Davis from the Harry Potter film series as they explore the park and uncover the magic behind each world’s creation, more than a decade in the making. Jurassic World franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Fast & Furious Saga icon Vin Diesel and Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed director of Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, will also appear throughout the broadcast in captivating interviews, sharing in the excitement of this new era of themed entertainment.

Legendary filmmaker and Universal Destinations and Experiences Creative Consultant Steven Spielberg, whose vast movie catalog is synonymous with Universal Theme Parks, will be featured in the program extensively with an extended interview offering insight into the creativity and artistry that makes the park truly revolutionary. Universal’s rich history of immersive storytelling has defined entertainment for generations and the iconic phrase “Ride the Movies,” coined by Spielberg over three decades ago, continues to be a concept celebrated today with several of the immersive attractions of Universal Epic Universe.

“Universal Epic Universe is truly a first-of-its-kind theme park in connecting the world of beloved characters and stories from popular culture with reality. There is nothing like it,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Joe’s sense of adventure and ability to connect with fans through cinema and beyond makes him the perfect host to lead audiences on this journey as they experience firsthand the magic in this new chapter of immersive storytelling.”

“As a kid growing up a huge fan of the movies, I couldn’t be more excited about diving into these immersive worlds that bring some of my all-time favorite characters to life,” said Manganiello. “From the iconic monsters of Dark Universe to the super-sized attractions of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Theme park fans and entertainment lovers of all generations will be given a front-row seat on this epic ride as they step directly inside the stories of the five breathtaking worlds, experiencing unprecedented access to the jaw-dropping rides, state-of-the-art attractions, cutting-edge technology and environmental experiences that bring the park’s next-level storytelling and incredible characters to life in a way no theme park has ever done before.

“Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. It is executive produced by James McKinlay with Ryan Goble as co-executive producer.

In addition to “Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe,” audiences can continue the adventure with “Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks,” streaming exclusively on Peacock later this year. This three-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

