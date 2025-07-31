Universal Studios Hollywood shares perks and benefits for 2025’s Pass Member Appreciation Days

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating its pass members by throwing another round of Pass Member Appreciation Days from August 15 to September 30, 2025.
Annual and Season Pass members are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time offers available just for them, redeemable by simply showing one’s pass to a team member at any participating location.
As a thank you for being a part of the Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member family, pass members will receive the following perks and benefits throughout the event:
Free Collectible Magnet
Halloween Horror Nights Lights-On Fallout Haunted House Walkthrough
Check Universal Studios Hollywood’s website for a chance to RSVP on August 20, 2025. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Restrictions apply.
In-Park Food & Beverage Offers
- Buy One character sipper, and Get a 2nd One For 50% Off
- Visit French Street Bistro or Jurassic Cafe and try the Hot Honey Cola, poured in a keepsake Coca-Cola souvenir cup.
In-Park Shopping, Deals & Games Perks
- Buy One Nintendo Power-Up Band, and Get a 2nd One For 50% Off
- Buy One Carnival Game, Get 2nd One Free
- Take advantage of a special price on 1-Day General Admission tickets for your friends and family. Must purchase online in advance
- Save up to $20 off for a one-day daytime Universal Express upgrade on your valid Annual or Season Pass.
- Save $100 for a one-day daytime VIP Experience ticket upgrade with your valid Annual or Season Pass. To upgrade, you must check for same-day VIP Experience tour availability at the Front Gate.
Universal CityWalk Deals
- Pass Members receive 20% off escape room bookings of up to 8 people at Escapology at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
- Pass Members may ask for a secret menu, as well as receive the standard 15% Pass Member discount. Available for purchase only at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Vivo Italian Kitchen, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Voodoo Doughnut, or Pink’s Famous Hot Dogs.
- Buy 2 Body Care Products, Get 2 Free at Nectar Life Soaps
- Visit the new LINE FRIENDS SQUARE at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Appreciation Days, and when you purchase one BT21 Universal CityWalk Hollywood Exclusive item, receive a second BT21 Universal CityWalk Hollywood Exclusive item for half off.
- Buy one pair of sunglasses and get a second pair of equal or lower price for half off when you visit Sunsations.
- Purchase one eligible iced beverage at Jamba Juice, and get the second one half off. Select beverages only.
