Universal Studios Hollywood shares perks and benefits for 2025’s Pass Member Appreciation Days

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating its pass members by throwing another round of Pass Member Appreciation Days from August 15 to September 30, 2025.

Annual and Season Pass members are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time offers available just for them, redeemable by simply showing one’s pass to a team member at any participating location.

As a thank you for being a part of the Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member family, pass members will receive the following perks and benefits throughout the event:

Free Collectible Magnet This year, Pass members can pick up two AP magnets inside the Park at the Universal Studio Store. The Princess Peach AP Magnet will be available from 9/1/23 – 9/15/23. The Luigi AP Magnet from 9/16/23 – 9/30/23.