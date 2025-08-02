Halloween Horror Nights 34 merchandise arrives at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has released the first wave of official Halloween Horror Nights 34 merchandise, including the return of Lil Boo and a new Mel’s Die-In line.

The merchandise can be found at the 5 & Dime in Universal Studios Florida or at All Hallows’ Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.

Lil Boo

Everyone’s favorite lil pumpkin is back, featured on several pieces of merchandise – including t-shirts, pants, candles, keychains, backpacks, and more.

Mel’s Die-In

Coming off the popular UOAP-exclusive shirt last year, Universal has expanded the line this year, especially as the Mel’s Die-In Zombies street experience will be featured this year.

The merch line features t-shirts, decals, backpacks, pins, and more.

More items are expected to be added before the event’s start on August 29.

Of course, if you can’t make it to the park, you can always order select merchandise online.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.