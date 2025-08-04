What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of August 4, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 4, 2025, to August 10, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

In celebration of the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, a themed shopping experience will be added to the Lost Continent, near Doc Sugrue’s Desert Kebab House. Additionally, a Toothless photo opportunity will be available.

Elphaba and Glinda return for Meet & Greets at Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida from June 23rd to August 10th.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, in theaters July 2, Universal will feature themed photo ops in Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure and exclusive food and beverage items at The Burger Digs. Guests will also be able to meet the Aquilops, Dolores, throughout the day near the Discovery Center.

To celebrate the release of Bad Guys 2, Mr. Wolf will be available for Meet & Greets in DreamWorks Land throughout the day.

Guests can celebrate Jamaican Independence Day at Bob Marley’s in CityWalk on August 9, from 3pm to 1am. Admission is free, and includes special food & drink and live entertainment.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Mega Movie Summer, an all-new seasonal event celebrating some of Universal’s iconic films, will continue daily through August 10. The event will feature themed food & drink, merchandise, and new in-park experiences – including Jurassic World additions, JAWS 50th Celebrations, Wicked, and more!

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

