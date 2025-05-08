Universal Studios Hollywood announces Universal Mega Movie Summer event; starting June 13

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Universal Mega Movie Summer, an all-new seasonal event that aims to give guests “the best summer” while celebrating some of Universal’s iconic films.

Universal Mega Movie Summer will debut on Friday, June 13, and continue daily through Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The new event will offer new themed food & drink, merchandise, and new in-park experiences.

Jurassic World—The Ride Featuring Mosasaurus Splash, inspired by the highly anticipated movie Jurassic World: Rebirth, opening in theaters on July 2, the theme park’s popular thrill ride will see the iconic 84-foot water drop at the ride’s finale “reverberate” with the menacing roar of a Mosasaurus. Four new Spitter dinosaurs will join the melee, and water geysers will erupt to shower guests.

An all-new “adorable dinosaur” from Jurassic World Rebirth will join Blue the Velociraptor, Juliet the Triceratops, and Baby Tango. The dinosaurs will engage with guests alongside the debut of an all-new adventure character inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth.

A Spinosaurus dinosaur photo op will welcome guests to step into a thrilling scene from the film for a memorable photo, and a new scavenger hunt game featuring Compy will entertain and engage guests.

Jurassic Cafe will serve new dishes, and Isla Nubar will feature new cocktails, such as The Jurassic Water Rebirth and Spicy Jurassic Paradise.

To mark the 50th Golden Anniversary of Jaws the movie, Universal Studios Hollywood is reintroducing its iconic hanging shark, a larger-than-life dimensional sculpture photo op, and paying homage to this Academy Award-winning blockbuster with the debut of meet-and-greet characters Captain Quint and Chief Brody.

On the Studio Tour, Jaws will be featured on the iconic Hollywood Sign replica, situated along the backlot hillside, and the infamous Jaws Lake attraction as it celebrates July 4th all summer.

Hollywood & Dine, located just inside the theme park’s main entry, will transform into Amity Island Cafe. Menu and beverage highlights will include Lobster Roll, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Fish and Chips, Fish and Chicken Basket, Shark Bait Burger, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait, and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut, as well as The Shark Bite cocktail and Amity Open Water, a non-alcoholic beverage.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the landmark film Back to the Future, the iconic Time Machine from the film will be staged on the theme park’s Upper Lot, adjacent to Mel’s Diner. Doc Brown, Marty McFly and Einstein the dog will all be on hand greet guests and pose for photos.

Mel’s Diner will continue to serve its Back to the Future-inspired menu, including the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt, Time Machine Pastrami Melt, Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie, Outatime Cookie, Time Traveler’s Milk Shake, Flux Capacitor Mocktail, and Wake Up Juice Cocktail.

Guests and fans of Universal Pictures’ blockbuster Wicked will have a chance to rejoicify with Elphaba and Glinda, when they step out in style to greet guests at the theme park’s existing vibrant Wicked themed photo op, located adjacent to the main entrance.

A photo op of Toothless from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ live-action movie How to Train Your Dragon, opening in theatres on June 13, will take center stage within Universal Plaza. This lifelike, 730-pound, larger-than-life sculpted dimensional dragon will tower at nearly 6’ in height, measuring 24’ in length and 8’ in width.

A dedicated food cart within Universal Plaza will serve treats inpisred by the film, such as Toothless and Light Fury cookies and a Toothless popcorn bucket.

As construction continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park will offer guests an exciting sneak peek at one of the ride vehicles. The Dodge Charger ride vehicle, designed to look like Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger, will park within Universal Plaza for guests to enjoy as the theme park races towards the roller coaster’s grand opening next year.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is also toasting Universal Mega Movie Summer with various entertainment and limited-time offerings. These include:

Voodoo Doughnut features the cleverly named “Doughnut Go In the Water” inspired by Jaws, plus Little Stepper and Big Stepper treats inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth.

features the cleverly named “Doughnut Go In the Water” inspired by Jaws, plus Little Stepper and Big Stepper treats inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth. The Universal Studio Store and Cartooniversal will sell a variety of themed merchandise aligned with Universal Mega Movie Summer’s engaging entertainment.

and will sell a variety of themed merchandise aligned with Universal Mega Movie Summer’s engaging entertainment. Five Towers Stage will shake, rattle and roll with DJs and stage performances. Visit Universal CityWalk for more information and a schedule of events.

