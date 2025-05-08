Expanded Universal Studios Store opens in Universal CityWalk; feautring Super Nintendo World & Butterbeer Counter

Universal Orlando has officially opened two all-new dedicated areas featuring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World as part of the expansion of the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk.

The expansion doubles the size of the current Universal Studios Store and invites guests to shop the latest merchandise themed to the experiences.

The newly added Super Nintendo World section in the Universal Studios Store has an all-new dedicated entrance inspired by the colorful world of Nintendo’s video games. Inside the store, guests can shop for various merchandise featuring some of their favorite characters, such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and more.

For the first time outside of the Universal Orlando theme parks, fans can order Butterbeer served from the all-new Butterbeer counter, including the cold and frozen beverage varieties.

The expanded Wizarding World section also offers merchandise from all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando – including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and Place Cachée in the Ministry of Magic, which officially opens on at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park.

The expansion replaces the old Quiet Flight and Cinnabon locations, which closed April 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.