“Back to Hogwarts” Seasonal Celebration Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

To kick off the new academic year at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios Hollywood has brought back its “Back to Hogwarts” seasonal celebration, which runs daily now through September 1–the very day students traditionally return to Hogwarts in the franchise.

To celebrate this special time of the year in the Harry Potter series, guests can enjoy a variety of themed offerings – from new additions to beloved year-round favorites.

Whether indulging in a delicious Butterbeer or casting spells throughout Hogsmeade village, fans will find plenty to celebrate in the Wizarding World.

One charming update includes the photo opportunity with the Hogwarts Express conductor, which now features a fun new addition for “Back to Hogwarts”. When you approach the friendly conductor, he’ll offer you a choice of any of the four Hogwarts house flags to pose with – and he’s happy to pose with any of them too, though expect some lively commentary based on which house you prefer!

Guests can also bring a bit of the spirit of Hogwarts home through treating themselves to some back-to-school shopping in Hogsmeade Village. Alongside the usual magical merchandise, the local shops now feature a refreshed Hogwarts Crest collection, including new apparel and accessories emblazoned with the iconic school logo and house crests.

Universal Orlando Resort also offers a similar “Back to Hogwarts” event for fans on the East Coast, so no matter which park you visit, you’ll have the chance to celebrate the start of the school year at Hogwarts – perhaps even before local districts head back to school.

Be sure to swing by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter anytime now through September 1 to join in the festivities. Guests who visit by August 10 can also experience all the seasonal offerings for Universal Mega Movie Summer during their visit, so there are plenty of fun additions for fans of all different film franchises to enjoy!

