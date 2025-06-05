REVIEW: Epic Universe at Universal Orlando

After years of hype, Universal’s Epic Universe is officially now open. Located just a few miles south of the existing Universal Orlando Resort, now dubbed the “North Campus”, Epic Universe is not just an expansion but a game changer.

After several visits and a couple of weeks of processing all my experience at Epic Universe, I can confidently say that the park is a fun addiction. The sheer scale of the attractions, the theming, and the attention to detail create an overwhelming sense of wonder and excitement.

What sets Epic Universe apart is its commitment to immersion. The entryways to each world are designed as cinematic reveals, enveloping guests in fantastical environments.

Technologically, the park sets a new standard. From cutting-edge rides that blend physical and virtual effects to interactive experiences, Epic Universe is designed with innovation in mind. The attention to lighting, sound, and spatial storytelling is extraordinary. Each area of the park offers something unique, making it an unforgettable experience.

As we stated in our preview article, the park is not perfect, but nothing in life is. What Universal has accomplished with its new theme park is a landmark achievement.

Since each world offers something unique, we’ll review each individually before wrapping up with our final thoughts.

Celestial Park

Seasoned theme park fans know the true pulse of any park starts at its heart, and in this case, the heart of Epic Universe is Celestial Park. It serves as the connective tissue to enter the 4 Worlds of Epic Universe, but it is special in its own right.

Universal has been touting that Celestial Park will put the “park back in theme park”, and it surely lives up to that in the initial stages.

“There are 26 unique gardens throughout Celestial Park,” says Adam Rivest, Vice President of Creative Management and Branding for Universal Creative. “Each one takes on the flavor of the area of the park that they’re located in, so if you stepped over by the portal next to Isle of Berk, you would see more evergreen trees”.

Greeting us at the entrance of Celestial Park is the Chronos, the park’s main entrance and official icon. As you pass through the portal, you are welcomed by a giant statue of Luna, the goddess of the Moon. In the distance, the impressive Helios Grand Hotel towers over the landscape, creating a spectacular first impression.

Rivest says the inspiration for Celestial Park was making it a “World’s World Fair.”

“We were inspired by 1880s to 1940s Beaux Arts architecture, but if you look closer, there’s another layer on top of it… It’s all of this celestial linework, stars, moons, and constellations that tie it all to the heavens.”.

Throughout the landscaped gardens, water features run through the center of Celestial Park, from the cascading waterfalls near Luna to the large fountain area near Helios, aptly named Cosmos. One of the most notable elements of Celestial Park is its ambient soundtrack, which changes along with the time of day.

Much of the foliage was recently planted, so it needs time to mature. This should help provide shade, which is sorely needed because walking through the area on a summer day can be very hot.

If you’re looking for thrills, Celestial Park delivers those, too.

Stardust Racers, a dual-track coaster from Mack Rides, is one of the best roller coasters in Florida. Themed as a race between two celestial comets, it features launches, reaching speeds of 62 mph, along with airtime moments, and the coaster’s signature feature – the Celestial Spin – where the two trains perform a 360-degree corkscrew around each other nearly 130 ft in the air.

“The racing coaster is a whole different experience, especially in the launch,” says J.C. Cloward, Assistant Director. Executive Producer, Universal Creative. “When you are able to look over at friends or family or whoever is on the other coaster and are able to see the expression as you shoot out of those tunnels, it’s just a different experience.”

It’s fast and offers a ton of air time, where it feels like your butt rarely touches the seat. It’s a top-tier roller coaster that competes with VelociCoaster. What sets it apart is the visual elements; it feels like you’re dancing in the sky with the other coaster train. From a pure adrenaline standpoint, Stardust Racers is an instant classic and a must-do for coaster enthusiasts.

What also makes Stardust Racers a unique coaster experience is that when night falls, there are no lights on the track – only the lights on the coaster trains illuminate the area, making it look like comets travelling in the night sky.

In fact, all of of the experiences in Celestial Park become completely different at night.

While not as thrilling as the other rides around Epic Universe, Constellation Carousel offers a unique family ride, drawing inspiration from astrology. In what can be described as teacups meets a traditional carousel, the ride comes alive at night, moving in graceful circular and vertical motions, as the ride vehicles glow under color-shifting lights to a custom soundtrack.

To close the day, all the lights across Celestial Park will sync up beautifully during the Cosmos Nighttime Show, which portrays the moment when the “Chronos realigns and Apollo hands the night over to Luna.” This experience spans from the Chronos all the way to the Helios Grand Hotel, presenting a unique form of storytelling that provides a great view from anywhere in Celestial Park.

Foodies will also have their plans full, as Celestial Park offers some of the best restaurants not only in Epic Universe but also in most theme parks. During all our visits, we’ve yet to have a disappointing meal.

Offering Pan-Asian fusion, The Blue Dragon is our favorite restaurant in the lineup. Set in a neon-lit night market atmosphere, the restaurant is intended to be enjoyed communally among your party. We opted for a handful of appetizers and a couple of main courses during our visit. The Double Fried “Korean” Wings were, hands down, the favorite of the bunch, with a wonderful crunch and delicious gochujang flavor.

For dessert, we’ve heard fantastic things about the Banana Napoleon, but we chose the Passion Fruit Mooncake. The dessert features Passion fruit cheesecake, dragon crust, mango, and passion fruit – in what can best be described as decadent “fried” cheesecake. With it being the summer, we skipped out on the sake and tea service, but we imagine it will be a popular choice when the cooler months arrive. Overall, Blue Dragon is a must-do experience out of all the restaurants in Celestial Park. Prices are on the higher side, but many portions are family-style, and the quality and ambiance make the price tag worthwhile.

The Atlantic is their upscale restaurant, offering a seafood dining experience set within a “Victorian-style aquarium” with panoramic views of Celestial Park. I opted for appetizers during lunch as I was looking for something light, and ordered the Shrimp Cocktail and the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. My only complaint would be the portion sizes in relation to the price. While I was looking for a light lunch, I wasn’t expecting that light. That said, the ambiance, the food, and the service were all top-notch.

The Oak & Star Tavern offers quick-service barbecue, with highlights being the pulled pork, brisket, and their side options. We’ve eaten plenty of mango bread and can safely say it’s one of our favorite sides at any restaurant. The Three-Cheese Mac & Cheese is also a fantastic side offering. Did we mention we love the mango bread? Get the mango bread.

Pizza Moon is one of the most visually fun restaurants in the park. Located in a whimsical Victorian theater from the early 1900s, it creates an atmosphere reminiscent of Georges Méliès’ film A Trip to the Moon. The restaurant serves brick-oven pizza, with the oven cleverly designed to resemble a crashed rocket ship. It may just be one of the best pizzas in any theme park. While a fantastic dessert, the Brownie Eclipse (warm gooey brownie, Nutella, toasted marshmallows, and crushed OREO) was VERY rich and decadent.

Outside the main dining locations are kiosks, which either offer basic snack fare or are great places to grab a cocktail. Celestial Park also features 2 Starbucks locations, if you ever need to get your latte fix.

One significant piece missing in Celestial Park is the lack of unique entertainment options. While considerable effort has been made to create unique interactions with characters across the four themed worlds, incorporating entertainment could elevate Celestial Park from “Great” to “Greater.”

All in all, Celestial Park proves that a central land can be just as memorable as the headliners it connects, providing a land that offers thrills, relaxation, and some great food options.

Super Nintendo World

Like its predecessors, Super Nintendo World offers an immersive experience that transports guests directly into Nintendo’s vibrant worlds. Upon entering the park, visitors are greeted by the iconic Warp Pipe entrance, which transitions them from the real world into the Mushroom Kingdom. Familiar landmarks anchor the landscape, such as Princess Peach’s and Bowser’s Castle.

It’s full of colorful, kinetic energy, matched by the familiar synth soundtrack and sounds of the Nintendo games.

This version of Super Nintendo World shares many similarities with its counterpart in Universal Studios Japan, while it is entirely different and bigger than the one in Hollywood.

The star attraction here is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a high-octane race that fuses physical sets and augmented reality in a kart-style competition through Bowser’s Castle. Riders join Team Mario in a high-speed showdown with Bowser’s crew, racing through iconic settings like Rainbow Road. It’s high-paced fun, though the AR glasses may require a bit of practice for first-timers. What’s great about the attraction is that you can remove the AR Headset and enjoy it as a traditional dark ride (though much context will be missing as the story unfolds in the headset).

For a more relaxed pace, families can enjoy Yoshi’s Adventure, a scenic omnimover ride with gentle motion, colorful animatronics, and views that delight both kids and nostalgic adults.

Next door, Donkey Kong Country offers a sharp change in scenery, full of palm trees, golden bricks, and bananas. The land’s headliner, Mine-Cart Madness, is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride that mimics the famously chaotic mine cart levels from the Donkey Kong games. Utilizing groundbreaking coaster technology, it creates the illusion of jumping over broken tracks. The result is a wild, jumpy ride that’s part roller coaster, part video game fantasy—adrenaline-junkies will love it.

The highlight of the land is that almost every inch is alive with interactivity. By purchasing a Power-Up Band, guests can hunt for digital coins, unlock hidden secrets, and participate in mini-games across the Mushroom Kingdom, making the entire area feel like one massive interactive level. The Power-Up Band will also allow for a personal interaction between Mario, Luigi, and Princess during their Meet & Greets.

One significant drawback of Super Nintendo World is the number of stairs throughout the area. While the multi-level design offers a dynamic visual appeal, it requires visitors to spend a lot of time navigating up and down between levels. This can be particularly challenging for families with strollers or individuals with disabilities. It’s important to note that there are elevators available, making the land ADA compliant. Those who wish to avoid the stairs can use these elevators, but it is quite the commitment instead of just leisurely enjoying the land.

Food plays a central role in the Super Nintendo World experience. The land’s cuisine is very much character-driven as evidenced by its playful menu.

Set inside a bustling Mushroom Kingdom kitchen, Toadstool Café is a full-service dining experience that offers Mario-themed burgers branded with Mario’s famous mustache, mushroom soup served in a mushroom bowl, and Princess Peach Birthday Cake, a sizeable cake that pays homage to Super Mario 64. Digital windows show scenes of inside Chef’s Toad Kitchen, or outside the Mushroom Kingdom, where Bowser’s Airship will occasionally attack its citizens. One of our favorite drinks in all of Epic Universe is the Super Star Lemon Squash. It’s a honey lemon soda with mango stars and assorted tropical boba that’s refreshingly delightful. I always order 2.

For a quicker on-the-go bite, Yoshi’s Snack Island offers koopa-shell calzones and colorful fruit smoothie beverages.

Over in DK Country, the DK Crush Float is the star of The Bubbly Barrel‘s menu. Priced at $12.99, or $18.99 with a collectible Donkey Kong barrel mug, this dessert-drink hybrid combines banana-pineapple soft serve with pineapple soda, creating a sweet and creamy flavor. Toffee pieces and caramel popcorn toppings offer a nice contrast to the tropical taste. Naturally, its vibrant colors and themed presentation make it a popular photo to share on social media.

Every sight and sound in Super Nintendo World is designed to evoke nostalgia and fun. Universal has crafted a land that’s just as interactive as the video games, inviting guests to engage with it on their own terms.

Dark Universe

This was the land I was most excited about at Epic Universe, and it absolutely delivered.

Set in Darkmoor Village, Dark Universe intertwines the timelines of the Classic Monsters with their modern-day interpretations that visitors will encounter throughout Darkmoor.

There’s enough spooky and macabre content to satisfy any horror fan, yet it’s not so frightening that it will give you nightmares – though individual experiences may vary. After all, what feels normal for the spider can be chaos for the fly. That said, my 2-year-old toddler has visited the Manor several times and affectionately calls out for “Franky” each time.

As the story unfolds, we find ourselves in Darkmoor in the present day, but the classic monster tales from the 1930s are deeply woven into the town’s history. Here, Clive’s Dr. Henry Frankenstein conducted his experiments, and where the windmill burned down, which is now the location of the Burning Blade Tavern. In the present day, vampires maintain a peaceful dominion over the townspeople. The well in the town’s center reminds humans: “Never forget, you exist by our will alone.” Some familiar faces will occasionally appear throughout Darkmoor, including the fan-favorite Ygor, The Invisible Man, and Victoria’s Monster with the original Bride of Frankenstein, who plays more of a caregiving, sisterly role than a “mate”.

“There was so much rich lore and history within our Universal Monsters that we were able to bring here, but also, one up,” states Frances Franceschi, Production Designer, Universal Creative. “There’s an essence to them, like who they are, that we still honor and stay true to.”

What’s great about Dark Universe, besides the obvious fact that it’s the Universal Monsters come to life, is that the story of Darkmoor is not exactly clear, making the land much more fun to explore. You’ll never get a “true” answer from any of Darkmoor’s residents, each with their personal goals and views on the matter, so you’ll have to piece together what’s true and formulate your own conclusions.

Dark Universe’s flagship attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, delves deeper into the lore of Darkmoor. In this story, Dracula has evolved beyond his classic Lugosi appearance and is now imprisoned by Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, a descendant of Henry. She seeks to control all the monsters. Naturally, something goes wrong, continuing the hubris motif of the original story.

Why Dracula? “Dracula is the ‘biggest baddie’ of the Monsters,” says Franceschi. “So if Victoria can prove that she can control Dracula, she can control them all.”

But there is no true “bad guy” for this story, as the ride also posits the question, “Who is the true Monster? The one in chains or the one who put them there?”, so depending on your POV, you may have different feelings on what Victoria Frankenstein is trying to accomplish.

Riders come face-to-face with Drac and his Brides, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Frankenstein’s Monster, all using massive animatronics, projection mapping, and a cutting-edge ride technology, bringing one of Universal’s best rides, pardon the pun, to life.

We would be hard-pressed not to mention the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack that Danny Elfman orchestrated for the land. Elfman delivers a memorable score full of spooky grandeur, giving the land a heartbeat that feels (mostly) alive.

Rounding out the attraction lineup is Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning roller coaster designed by Mack. Themed around the classic werewolf legend, it takes you to the campsite of the Mystics, who warn travelers about those who bear the mark of the werewolf.

The coaster is intense enough for thrill-seekers but still accessible for younger guests. The spinning adds just the right level of thrill without going overboard. While the coaster itself is fun, the themeing is lackluster compared to the rest of Darkmoor. While we understand “Safety is Universal” and the netting exists for a reason, we wish a better option had been used instead of general black nets. As we return to the loading station, there is one final scene that features a static Maleva mannequin, which also makes for an awkward end to an otherwise fun mid-tier attraction.

Of course, if you’ve followed social media, you’re probably aware of the popularity of Ygor and the Invisible Man, who have added wonderful interactions to the Darkmoor experience. While the Invisible Man is full of witty barbs that’ll come back with a sharp tongue, Ygor offers a light-hearted, weird exchange. It’s these interactions that make Darkmoor feel… *ahem* alive.

Dining in Dark Universe is just as much theatrical as it is delicious. Over in the Burning Blade Tavern, guests can enjoy some libations and quick bites – including the garlicky wonder of the Hunter’s Garlic Stake, which is a garlic butter pretzel accompanied by a garlic butter sauce. The Pure of Heart (Whiskey, The Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur, DeKuyper Creme de Cassis, lime juice, pineapple juice, honey syrup, and blackberry essence, topped with ginger beer) comes with a fun presentation, as the bartender will make sure to infuse it with a “smoky concoction developed by Dr. Victoria Frankenstein” to ward off any monsters.

Here, you can meet the Hunters, who patrol the village of Darkmoor as part protectors and part storytellers. They’re not just background fodder, but additional storytelling devices that. Chatting with a Hunter might lead you to a hidden detail near the tavern or a cryptic warning about entering Frankenstein’s Manor.

Das Stakehaus is Dark Universe’s main restaurant, set in an old inn and dining hall built over the ruins of ancient catacombs. Here you can enjoy a meal surrounded by vampiric history and artwork, all while being served by the vampires’ servants, aka “familiars”. The food is spookily playful, such as the “Blood” Orange Chicken Sandwich, or the Darkmoor Black Wings, one of our favorite dishes at the restaurant. Of course, it can’t be a Stakehauns without Stakes, and three different varieties are offered: Fish on a Stake, Bird on a Stake, and Bits & Pieces (brisket meatloaf with veggies).

The Labotocotta (Greek yogurt vanilla panna cotta brain with raspberry sauce) is a fun dessert that shows Universal wasn’t afraid to go “all-in” and have fun with the horror elements when creating the land’s menu.

Dark Universe revives Universal’s most iconic creatures in an enjoyable modern twist. It’s a triumph of committing to the genre instead of opting for a safer play. It creates a fully realized world that honors the rich legacy of one of Universal’s oldest and, arguably, most important characters in their history.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Seamlessly blending elements from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series. Visitors can now explore Paris and the magical corridors of the Ministry of Magic, creating the most immersive Wizarding World experience yet.

We enter Place Cachée, the magical district of Paris styled after the Fantastic Beasts films. Here, nestled between wand shops and wizarding outfitters, is a whimsical world that feels straight out of the 1920s. The attention to detail in bringing Wizarding Paris to life is unmatched at any Universal park and could rival any theme park land worldwide.

Theming here is masterfully executed. The architecture is French Art Nouveau, filled with magical quirks. You genuinely feel enveloped in the world. Despite the name, there are plenty of Fantastic Beasts to discover throughout the land, including the adorably big-eyed mooncalf waiting inside the Wizarding optomistrist or the Niffler, always on the hunt for shiny things. You’ll also find “Fantastic Beasts” integrated in the architecture, like the giant golden phoenix adorning Epic’s Arc de Triomphe or demiguises sculpted into a water fountain.

Although the film storylines and timeframes clash, the land works seamlessly; you never second-guess whether things connect or “make sense.” You’re simply enjoying what is presented before you, and it’s a lot of fun!

From start to finish, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry may be the best theme park experience ever created.

Guests begin their journey via the Floo Network, entering through the enchanted fireplaces, which flicker with green flames and cleverly “transport” visitors into the modern-day British Ministry’s bustling atrium. The space captures the grandeur of the Ministry with astonishing authenticity, creating a jaw-dropping WOW moment as soon as you enter. As for the ride, it feels like the next evolution of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, seamlessly blending practical effects with resolution screens. The Death Eater Animatronics are impressively life-like during the wand duels.

“We wanted to really do it bigger and better than we’ve done before,” says Anisha Vyas-Burgos, Assistant Director, Projects – Attractions Development, Universal Creative.

Here, riders join up with post-Deathly Hallows Harry, Hermione, and Ron as the Ministry prepares for the trial for the headmistress you love to hate, Dolores Umbridge – with Imelda Staunton reprising her role. As the land plays around with time, it should be no surprise that the plot finds Umbridge get a hold of a Time Turner to return to the past and restore Voldemort’s reign. During the ride, we’ll encounter Death Eaters, escape the charge of an Erumpent, get mixed up in some time hiccups and finally – see Umbridge get her comeuppance.

Inspired by the magical circus featured in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Wizarding World’s secondary attraction, Le Cirque Arcanus, invites guests into a world of wonder and mystery as things are not what they seem. The show blends acrobatics, puppetry, and impressive special effects, creating a show that brings the wizarding world to life, including a jaw-dropping reveal of one of the creatures, the Demiguise.

Interactive windows play a crucial role in enhancing the experience of the Wizarding World. They feature some fantastic hidden effects that contribute to the magical atmosphere. With the addition of the 2nd Gen wands, it truly adds a new depth of storytelling while exploring the world.

The world relies on interactions among characters, including wandering students, an undercover auror, and Cosme Acajor, the Parisian wandmaker, who make Paris feel alive.

Place Cachée also offers some scrumptious wizarding eats, including the sweet Bierauberre Crêpe aka Butterbeer Crepe, a creamy twist on the Wizarding World’s signature drink, which can be found at Café L’air De La Sirène. While the Crepe was tasty, it can be coyingly sweet, so our dish of choice is the Quiche Lorraine (Egg custard, bacon, caramelized onions, flaky pie crust, Mornay sauce, and seasonal berries with lavender honey). Adorned with magical beast motifs, the café provides indoor and outdoor seating, allowing diners to soak in the atmosphere of Place Cachée.

Le Gobelet Noir is a restaurant hotspot for Dark witches and wizards, where you may see a nod to notorious dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. It’s filled with gothic decor, dim lighting, and intricate details that pay homage to the surrounding area. Out of the two restaursants, we feel this offers up more of a heartier meal and menu more to our liking, so this is our preference between the two. I had the Warm-Shaved Beef Sandwich (Shaved corned beef, butterkäse cheese, and German mustard on hearty multi-grain bread), and it is STACKED with meat, to the point where I only ate half. I opted for 2 non-alcoholic specialty drinks to wash down the sandwich: The Lavender Lemonade, a refreshing lemonade with subtle floral notes, and Le Breuvage Sombre du Gobelet Noir, a non-alcoholic dark brew with mixed fruit flavors, topped with yogurt-popping pearls known as “eyes of Plimpies.”.

Tucked away in the streets of Wizarding Paris, Bar Moonshine is a fantastic place for drinks. Whether you’re in the mood for a magical cocktail or a comforting non-alcoholic beverage, Bar Moonshine has a diverse menu to satisfy your cravings.

Our drink of choice is the Lobeblaster – a vibrant mix of moonshine, limoncello, absinthe, lemon juice, club soda, and simple syrup, garnished with a rosemary sprig and layered with an “émulsion verte,” offering a refreshing minty licorice flavor.

Universal has always pushed the limits with its Wizarding World expansions, so it’s a testament to their creativity that their 3rd attempt at bringing the world of Harry Potter to life may be their best.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Isle of Berk fully embodies the spirit of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. Universal Creative has crafted an environment that captures not only the look of Berk but also its soul. The cliffs, waterfalls, and carved wooden dragon totems give the impression that you’ve entered this Viking world full of dragons.

Upon entering the portal, massive totems rise on each side of the bridge, with the sounds of crashing waves growing louder as you approach the aqua blue waters of Berk creating one of the best reveals in all of Epic Universe.

“We wanted the feeling that Berk is a real village, that it’s alive and active,” explains Katy Pacitti, Senior Director, Executive Producer, Universal Creative. “Let’s not fake it.”

From the sheer scale of the land to the little details, a lot of thought and hard work was put into Isle of Berk to bring it from the animated medium to the real world and keep it as authentic as possible to what a “Viking/Dragon era” village would look like.

“The light fixtures were fabricated by a blacksmith in Germany, the door hardware was fabricated by a blacksmith in Colorado, the mosaic outside of the main hall was fabricated somewhere in the Middle East. Everything is sort of handmade. The benches were carved by a guy in Alaska using a chainsaw,” exclaimed Pacitti.

Isle of Berk is definitely, and obviously, the most kid-friendly world of Epic Universe. The family coaster, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, is a launched roller coaster that offers an experience that feels almost like flying on the back of a dragon as you take part in a dragon-training adventure alongside Hiccup and Toothless. In terms of thrills, the coaster’s design caters to both newcomers and seasoned pros. A suitable comparison would be Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure, but toned down for a younger audience.

One of the most memorable aspects of the films is the unforgettable score by John Powell, who returns to compose the land’s soundtrack and background music, such as scoring Hiccup’s Wing Gliders and even creating a “smaller version” of some of the soundtrack in Meal Hall by using a Celtic Band instead of an orchestral ensemble.

For kids (and kids at heart), the Viking Training Camp is a great playground where young Vikings can climb, slide, and explore the interactive play area. Parents should note that the playground is unofficially divided into older kids and younger tikes, so if your little one isn’t quite ready for Viking training, he can hang out in some of the less-thrilling play areas. It’s also worth mentioning that the playground conveniently has family restrooms near some of the play areas.

Isle of Berk shines in its interactivity, highlighted by the Toothless Encounter, a meet-and-greet experience that uses a lifelike animatronic to bring the Night Fury to life. Toothless responds with realistic movements and expressive eyes, creating truly magical moments, especially for children. Bringing my toddler to meet Toothless for the first time was such an emotional and memorable experience.

Beyond Toothless, you’ll find Gobber the Belch, the Twins Ruffnut & Tuffnut, and Astrid, who sometimes may be accompanied by her dragon, Stormfly. You’ll also find countless animated dragons throughout Berk, from babies fighting over fish to a Dragon-dressed sheep trying to blend in. These characters add life to an already bustling world – adding depth beyond the attractions and experiences, to which Pacitti refers to as “Berkmosphere”.

“We made sure that we had all of these layers of scale, with layers of different types of dragons, and then fuse that with the actor characters,” states Pacitti.

Unfortunately, the flying dragons have yet to make their official debut – but once they do, Isle of Berk will be one of the most talked about theme park lands.

The Untrainable Dragon, which I would argue is the land’s signature attraction, is a captivating live stage show. Set in the nearly completed dragon hatchery, we join the villagers of Berk during the installation of the last beam. However, an untrainable dragon suddenly appears, causing even Hiccup to doubt himself. Featuring high-quality production with projection mapping, fantastic puppetry, and advanced animatronics, including a flying Toothless that soars over the audience, the show creates an unforgettable experience for fans, especially parents.

When it comes to food, Isle of Berk has some solid options.

At the center of Berk lies Mead Hall, a grand dining hall with towering wooden beams and dragon tapestries adorning the walls. The menu features a variety of dishes such as Gobber the Belch’s Turkey Wings, Hiccup’s Grilled Salmon, and the Thawfest Platter – featuring Wildberry BBQ glazed chicken drumsticks, grilled salmon, sausage links, roasted carrots, Cipollini onions, and served with Nordic fries. Vegetarian options like Valka’s Vegan Burger ensure there’s something for everyone.

Spit Fyre Grill offers a quick-service option with a focus on flame-grilled bowls. Signature dishes include Stoick’s Steak Bowl with tenderloin steak and sweet potato hash, Hiccup’s Salmon Bowl featuring grilled citrus salmon and ancient grains, and Astrid’s Shrimp Bowl with tropical BBQ shrimp and grilled Tajín corn.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel is the most notable quick-service spot in Berk, as It adds a playful twist by offering mac and cheese cones. These handheld snacks come in three varieties: Goldfish Mac and Cheese Cone, PB&J Cone with BBQ pulled pork and maple candy bacon, and Dragon Fire Chicken Spire featuring Nashville-style pulled chicken and hot honey. We chose the PB&J Cone and were quick to find out it’s more of a meal than a snack, so prepare your stomachs accordingly (Also, it was good).

For fans of the How to Train Your Dragon films, Isle of Berk is a deeply rewarding tribute. It is a stunningly designed land that combines fun and fantasy with seamless execution. It offers one of Epic Universe’s most complete and compelling experiences. In a park filled with giants like Potter and Mario, Berk stands out as truly remarkable and impressive on its own.

Despite the park’s infancy causing some issues, we’d be hard-pressed to imagine they will not work themselves out in due time. Any new thing will experience growing pains – especially a new theme park trying to push new boundaries. Ultimately, Epic Universe lives up to its name, competing with the best in themed entertainment.

It is Universal’s magnum opus.

