Fallout is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Fallout is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Based on the award-winning global video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios, “Fallout” was a critically acclaimed hit with audiences worldwide when it debuted on Prime Video in 2024. The cinematic series is set in the year 2296, two hundred years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent hellscape known as The Wasteland crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while gentle citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters known as Vaults.

Fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and his T-60 armor.

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando takes place on select nights, beginning through

