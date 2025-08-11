Perks, menus, and details for Passholder Appreciation Days 2025 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced details on 2025’s Passholder Appreciation Days, including discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders from August 15 to

Some of the awesome offerings Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Appreciation Days include:

Access to Passholder Nights , a fan-favorite event returning for two nights, August 15 and 16, at Universal Studios Florida. Passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party, as well as special event offerings, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights magnet giveaway. Those in attendance will receive a complimentary Frank the Pug UOAP button upon check-in. This event is at capacity, and Universal is no longer accepting new reservations. No standby line will be available for Passholders without reservations.

, a fan-favorite event returning for two nights, August 15 and 16, at Universal Studios Florida. Passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party, as well as special event offerings, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights magnet giveaway. Those in attendance will receive a complimentary Frank the Pug UOAP button upon check-in. Special discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas, Premium Seating, and more, including: Save up to 30% on select Universal Express passes. Experience Universal’s Great Movie Escape with 30% off private or non-private experiences. Passholders get a 10% discount on cabanas or premium seating rentals at Volcano Bay. Seasonal and Power Passholders receive 10% off at Universal Orlando-owned and operated restaurants. (excluding food & beverage carts and alcoholic beverages) Seasonal and Power Passholders receive 10% off on merchandise Save 50% on Wizarding World personalization services for qualifying purchases, such as wand engraving or embroidery on select items. 35% off a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package; or Amazing Pictures Buy One, Get One Free Offer – where you can buy one Amazing Picture photo and receive a complimentary one of equal or lesser value, free.

on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas, Premium Seating, and more, including: Complimentary, limited-time Passholder Magnet that will be available for pick-up at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida. The magnet will be available Aug. 15 – 31 while supplies last.

that will be available for pick-up at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida. The magnet will be available Aug. 15 – 31 while supplies last. Extended hours in the UOAP Lounge.

3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders get Early Park Admission up to thirty minutes before the regular scheduled park opening at Universal Volcano Bay.

up to thirty minutes before the regular scheduled park opening at Universal Volcano Bay. Pick up a special UOAP Coca-Cola Souvenir Freestyle Cup for $18.99+tax.

Freestyle Cup for $18.99+tax. Exclusive, limited-time menu offerings throughout the Resort, including:

CityWalk

Cookie Butter Donut at Voodoo Doughnut

Cookie Butter Velvet filling, dipped in vanilla icing & topped with crushed Speculoos cookies

$4.50 + tax Cowboy Candy Chicken Sandwich at NBC Sports Grill & Brew

Buttermilk biscuit, crispy chicken, sweet & spicy spread, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, loaded tater tots

$17.95 + tax Pasta al Limone at Vivo Italian Kitchen

Spaghetti, rock shrimp, lemon thyme, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cream sauce

$18.99 + tax

Tlayuda at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food

Crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, machaca beef, queso fresco, pickled onions, watermelon radish, lime crema

$17.95 + tax Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

Cavicchioli prosecco, peach puree.

$14.00 + tax

Universal Studios Florida Fried Pickles at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

Fried Pickle Spears with bourbon BBQ sauce

$11.95 + tax

Florida Tea at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

Orange whiskey, Peach Schnapps, sour mix and Sprite

$18.00 + tax

Islands of Adventure Smoked Brisket Burger at Captain America Diner

Creamy slaw, pepperjack cheese, golden BBQ sauce, crispy onions

$17.99 + tax Storm Chaser at Backwater Bar

Rye, Aperol, Italian Amaro, and Lemon Juice

$17.00 + tax Cucumber Collins at Backwater Bar

Gin, Cucumber Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Club Soda

$18.00 + tax



Passholders can also enjoy an exclusive upstairs patio dining space and menu items at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in CityWalk, or Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando hotels are also showing Passholders the love with exclusive menu offers to enjoy throughout select dining locations like Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s Strong Water Tavern.

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit UniversalOrlando.com.

