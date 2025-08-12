Volcano Bay Nights returns to Universal Orlando this Fall

Universal Orlando has announced Volcano Bay Nights will return this Fall, taking place on select nights in September and October.

This limited-capacity, separately-ticketed event will allow guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

Volcano Bay Nights will occur on the following dates: September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

Tickets will be on sale soon.

