Close Menu
    Wednesday, August 13
    Trending

    Volcano Bay Nights returns to Universal Orlando this Fall

    Events By

    Universal Orlando has announced Volcano Bay Nights will return this Fall, taking place on select nights in September and October.

    This limited-capacity, separately-ticketed event will allow guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

    Volcano Bay Nights will occur on the following dates: September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

    Tickets will be on sale soon.

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Share.

    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

    Related Posts