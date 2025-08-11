What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of August 11, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 11, 2025, to August 17, 2025.

In Las Vegas, NV, Universal Horror Unleashed will officially open this Thursday, August 14! Guests will be immersed in the horror and get the chance to enter the evils of four terrifying haunted houses: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer – in addition to four fully themed entertainment areas, view live entertainment, and dine on food and drinks.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

This is the last week to experience Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, as the attraction will permanently close on August 18, 2025. Universal has not announced what will be replacing the roller coaster yet.

Universal Passholder Appreciation Days returns, taking place from August 15 to September 30. The event celebrates the UOAPs with over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, and more. Passholder Nights will be held on Aug 15 and 16 at Universal Studios Florida.

Back to Hogwarts celebrates the return of another school year, allowing guests to celebrate their house pride at Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The event runs until Sept 1.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida will be closed from August 11 to August 13, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on August 14.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual Pass Members with the return of Pass Member Appreciation Days. From August 15 to September 30, Pass Members can take advantage of limited-time giveaways and special offers throughout the Park and on CityWalk.

Refurbishments

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

