Universal Orlando confirms changes for ‘Stay and Scream’ early entry for Halloween Horror Nights 34

Universal Orlando has announced changes to their Stay and Scream early entry procedures for Halloween Horror Nights 34, now allowing guests to roam and enjoy the theme park before the event starts.

This year, guests attending Halloween Horror Nights who have access to Universal Studios Florida – either with a 1-day ticket, a Scream Early ticket, or an annual pass – can arrive at the park starting at 3 PM. Upon arrival, they will receive a wristband at one of the designated check-in locations listed below.

Lombard’s Seafood Grill

Illumination’s Minion Café

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast+

After that, instead of being held in a designated area like years past, guests will be free to explore the park at their will.

At 4 pm, guests will then be able to enter select haunted house queues with a wristband and wait in line to be among the first to experience the haunted house when it officially opens for the night.

No other information has been provided at this time, but we’ll be sure to update as we get closer to the event’s opening.

