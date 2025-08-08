First Look at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 merchandise; featuring Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, & more

Universal Parks has revealed a first look at the variety of new merchandise collections coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025, featuring this year’s killer line-up – including Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, Fallout, and more!

The Five Nights at Freddy’s collection features collectibles, premium apparel, and accessories, including a bomber jacket, snapback hat, plush character headband, and more, all with “flair and eerie nods” to the legendary Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

From the twisted world of Terrifier, an all-new merch collection based on the highly anticipated haunted house includes a festive holiday sweater, an Art the Clown popcorn bucket, shot glasses, headwear, and more.

The Fallout-inspired collection brings “post-apocalyptic flair”, featuring accessories and apparel straight out of Vault-Tec. From a water bottle bag to a collectible figure, these limited-edition items are perfect for fans ready to embrace the retro-futuristic chaos of the Wasteland.

For Jason Universe, a collection that fans of the slasher icon will love, including hockey jerseys, t-shirts, pins, and more.

Merchandise collection inspired by the WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks haunted house will feature a lineup of products, including a fanny pack, hat, and collectible pins that channel the chaotic energy of the group.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, these exclusive collections and more will be available starting Aug. 22 at the Universal Studios Store, Jurassic Outfitters, and Production Central as well as the Universal Studios Store and Production Central at CityWalk.

Beginning Aug. 26 at Universal Orlando, guests can step inside the remains of the abandoned Museum of Antiquities in this year’s all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, which will take over the Sahara Traders store and the arcade in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida. Guests will enter the highly themed retail space through the main atrium of the museum and venture into the decrepit exhibit halls where an ancient evil was once unleashed…. and may still be lurking in the shadows…while shopping for the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.

Making its debut stateside this year is the zombie teddy bear, HamiKuma. Designed as an original character for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan, HamiKuma quickly became a fan-favorite, known for his blend of cuteness and horror, a style popular in Japan called kowa-kawa. New merchandise collections, including a popcorn bucket, a plush, headwear, and more, will debut when the event begins, and Universal teases that more details regarding HamiKuma are coming soon.

In addition, the beloved Lil Boo and the retro-chic vibes of Mel’s Die-In with fresh items available at the Universal Studios Store locations in the park and Universal CityWalk beginning Aug. 19.

Select souvenirs are already available at shop.UniversalOrlando.com, with more arrivals coming soon.

