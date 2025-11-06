Universal Studios Hollywood releases 2026 Event Calendar; including Halloween Horror Nights 2026 dates

Universal Studios Hollywood has released their 2026 event calendar to help guests plan their vacation for upcoming events like Halloween Horror Nights 2026 and the arrival of its high-speed outdoor roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

At a glance, here’s what to expect in 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

2026 will see the return of the popular Mega Movie Summer and fan-favorite events like Halloween Horror Nights, which begins Sept 3.

Universal Studios Hollywood is also extending a new Annual Pass offer. For a limited time, with the purchase of a new 12-month Annual Pass, guests enjoy three additional months free for a total of 15 months of fun, now through April 8, 2026 (restrictions apply).

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual Pass offers member-exclusive perks throughout the year, including dedicated events and opportunities from Park Takeovers and Appreciation Days to collectible giveaways and special ticket offers to such popular seasonal events as Halloween Horror Nights and Universal Fan Fest Nights, as well as discounts within the theme park and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The must-have Platinum Annual Pass includes the coveted after 3 pm Universal Express access to each ride, attraction, and seated show with a shorter wait time (restrictions apply).

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for details and to purchase. Blockout dates and restrictions apply.