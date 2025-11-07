Former Universal Executive, Jay Stein, passes away at age 87

Jay Stein has passed away at the age of 87.

Stein was instrumental in transforming the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and, eventually, in creating Universal Studios Florida, which would grow into the multi-park resort now known as Universal Orlando.

Stein’s career with Universal, then MCA, began in 1959, when he joined the studio’s mailroom. In 1967, he became President at Universal Studios Hollywood, helping reimagine the Studio Tour by adding attractions such as Flash Flood, Parting of the Red Sea, and Jaws Lake.

After becoming President of MCA Recreation Services (later MCA/Universal Parks & Resorts), he pushed for expansion, which led to the construction of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Stein’s creative direction and “ride the movies” mantra defined the park’s personality when it opened in 1990.

He retired in 1993 and was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 1999.

In 2017, we shared how Jay Stein ran Universal Studios Hollywood and how he helped create Universal Studios Florida.

Thanks for creating an epic Universe, Jay. Rest in Peace.