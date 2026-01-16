Fyre Drill set for February 2026 refurbishment at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has scheduled Fyre Drill at Epic Universe for a brief refurbishment in February.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from February 1, 2026, and is expected to reopen on February 8, 2026.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

