Universal Studios Japan Announces 5th Anniversary Celebration for Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Japan shared details about its fifth anniversary celebration of Super Nintendo World, running from March 18, 2026, through Jan. 11, 2027, featuring new experiences, special decorations, character appearances, and more.

To celebrate the milestone, the entrance to Super Nintendo World will be décorated, including a giant Super Star-themed anniversary cake. There will also be a Super Star scavenger hunt inside the land.

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad will return for special interactions, with Yoshi appearing exclusively for the anniversary. Guests may even unlock a special greeting using their Power-Up Band.

Limited-edition food and merchandise will also be released, with details to be announced later.

