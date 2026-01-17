Universal Orlando teases announcement on January 20, 2026

Universal Orlando has released a new social media teaser hinting at an upcoming attraction announcement.

The short post features a speedometer revving up, accompanied only by the date January 20, 2026.

While Universal has not confirmed what the teaser refers to, it is believed that the announcement is related to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement, which closed in August of last year. Construction activity began shortly after the coaster’s closure.

The use of a revving speedometer, combined with ongoing rumors about the project, hints that the attraction could feature a Fast & Furious theme, though Universal has not acknowledged or confirmed those claims.

At this time, all details remain unannounced. More information is expected when Universal makes its official reveal on January 20, 2026.

