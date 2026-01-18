Universal Beijing Resort marks Five Year Anniversary with “Infinitely Your Way” Celebration

Universal Beijing Resort has announced “Infinitely Your Way”, an event celebrating the Resort’s 5th Anniversary throughout 2026.

Joe Hoskin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort, said, “Since our opening in 2021, Universal Beijing Resort has shared countless joyful and unforgettable moments with tens of millions of guests. Our 5th anniversary is not only a significant milestone in the resort’s development, but also a brand-new starting point for every guest to unleash limitless creativity. Through a year-long lineup of immersive events and diverse experiences, we look forward to welcoming guests to join us on this extraordinary celebration beyond boundaries.”

Universal Beijing Resort will feature 5th-anniversary decorations, including IP character anniversary-themed costumes, exclusive themed merchandise, and a lineup of themed food and beverages will be available.

Throughout the 5th-anniversary year, Universal Beijing Resort will center its celebrations around nine themed events, complemented by a variety of limited-time experiences.

Universal’s Chinese New Year will return with an all-new edition of the Universal Chinese New Year Special Celebration, featuring refreshed choreography and musical arrangements, offering guests vibrant and modern ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Seasonal favorites, such as Universal Cool Summer, Scares @ Universal, and Winter Holiday will be returning for 2026.

Beyond these seasonal highlights, fan-favorite events, including Universal Passion Month, Universal Love Month, Celebrate Back to Hogwarts in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Universal HiHi Month, will be featured.

In addition, member special events will launch, alongside a host of premium benefits for Annual Passholders.

