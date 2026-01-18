What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of January 19, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from January 19, 2026, to January 25, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival returns: Universal Orlando will host Rock the Universe this weekend, January 23-24, 2026. The faith-filled event includes headline performances by Billboard Christian chart-topper Forrest Frank, GRAMMY-nominated singer Phil Wickham, GRAMMY and Dove award-winning band Switchfoot, multi-platinum artist LECRAE, and more.

Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating Universal Orlando’s Annual Passholders, is now underway through January 31, 2026. UOAPs can enjoy a variety of exclusive, limited-time perks available only during the event.

Universal has updated operating hours at Universal Studios Florida for January and February, with the park now set to open at 10 a.m. on most days but closing later in the night.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

January 19, 21, 22

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Revenge of the Mummyat Universal Studios Florida will be closed for a brief refurbishment starting January 21, 2026, and is scheduled to reopen January 28, 2026.

Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides at Volcano Bay are closed for refurbishment. They are expected to reopen on February 13, 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

No notable events at this time.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

WaterWorld is currently closed for refurbishment. It is expected to reopen on February 14, 2026.

