Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift- a new “high-octane” outdoor roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2027.

Riders on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will experience 360-degree drifting “as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.”

As Universal Studios Florida makes way for the new coaster, Fast & Furious: Supercharged will permanently close in 2027. More information will be shared at a later time.

Universal Studios Hollywood will also debut its own, one-of-a-kind Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift outdoor roller coaster later this year.

The attraction is being built on the former site of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which closed in August of last year.

