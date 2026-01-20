Fast & Furious: Supercharged to permanently close in 2027

With the announcement of the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, Universal Orlando has announced that Fast & Furious: Supercharged will permanently close at Universal Studios Florida in 2027.

First opening in 2018, Fast & Furious: Supercharged brought the “high-octane” world of the Fast & Furious film franchise to life with a screen-based chase experience.

Despite the franchise’s popularity, the attraction received lukewarm reception from guests and fans, with criticism for its reliance on large screens rather than on something “Fast” and “Furious”. The shift toward Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift suggests Universal is aiming to better align the franchise’s theme park presence with the speed and intensity audiences associate with the films.

The Florida closure mirrors what happened at Universal Studios Hollywood, which closed Supercharged in March 2025 as it prepares to open its own version of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift later this year.

An official closing date has not yet been announced, but Universal says it will share additional details at a later time.

