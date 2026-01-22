Universal Studios Japan Announces New Pokémon Attraction With Global Expansion Planned

Universal Studios Japan has announced a new project in collaboration with The Pokémon Company to develop an interactive Pokémon attraction experience.

The new experience is described as highly interactive and designed to engage all five senses, aiming to bring the Pokémon world to life in a way not previously offered at the park. Additional details about the attraction will be announced at a later date.

According to the announcement, the new Pokémon attraction will debut at Universal Studios Japan before being rolled out to additional parks operated by Universal Destinations & Experiences worldwide. Specific locations and timelines for the global expansion have not yet been disclosed.

“Our collaboration with The Pokémon Company, which captivates the world with its imaginative and innovative content development, gives us the power to create incredible attraction experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations,” states Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The new expansion project builds on an existing partnership with The Pokémon Company that began in 2021. Since then, the companies have collaborated on several offerings, including themed parades and live entertainment.

The Pokémon Company noted that the launch of this project coincides with the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to be able to fully launch this new project with you at this major milestone,” says Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company. “With this project, we hope to continue to surprise people around the world by creating new entertainment that is unique to theme parks, as a rich real-world experience.”

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.