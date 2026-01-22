Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Bonus Benefits begin February 1, 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing to start their Pass Member Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating its annual pass members, from February 1 to March 20, 2026.

Annual Pass Members can experience Universal Studios Hollywood with extra benefits that are only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings during Pass Member Bonus Benefits:

In-Park Bingo and Button Play our in-Park Bingo Game to earn a collectible Pass Member button! Stop by the Universal Studio Store inside the Theme Park. Once you’ve completed your Bingo card, return to the Universal Studio Store to collect your collectible button. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free Collectible Magnet Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 2026 opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift with the first of 4 exclusive Pass Member collectible magnets. Pick up inside the theme park at the Universal Studios Store. Just ask at the register and show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Supplies are limited, so first-come, first-served.

Special Beverage For a limited time, Pass Members can enjoy an exclusive cold brew topped with cold foam and chocolate puffs – available for purchase only at French Street Bistro and Jurassic Café during regular operating hours.

Complimentary Collectible Cup Buy any regular-size Coca-Cola fountain beverage and receive a complimentary Coca-Cola collectible cup – available only at Mel’s Diner.

Mix & Match Popcorn Bucket & Sipper Buy one popcorn bucket or sipper and get another for 50% off. Offer available during regular operating hours. Popcorn refills are available at participating in-Park locations on the day of purchase. Sharing not permitted.

Power-Up Band Special Offer Buy one Power-Up Band for $45 and get a second one for $20 at participating retail locations inside the theme park and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Pass Members receive 20% off Pass Members receive 20% off all Super Nintendo World merchandise at participating retail locations owned and operated by Universal Studios Hollywood inside the Theme Park and on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Secret Voodoo Doughnut Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive your 15% Pass Member discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Available for purchase only at Voodoo Doughnut on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Complimentary Dessert with Purchase of 2 or more Adult Entrées Dine at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary dessert (mini Toothsome’s Hot Fudge Sundae or mini Knickerbocker Sundae) with the purchase of 2 or more adult entrees. Pass Members also receive their 15% discount.

Complimentary Garlic Bread with Purchase of 2 or More Adult Entrées Dine at Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary garlic bread with the purchase of two (2) or more adult entrees. Pass Members also receive their 15% discount.

Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe Unlock a “supercute treat” at the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe! Ask about the Pass Member–exclusive secret menu combo— Secret Milk Tea flavor & Treat—and receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.

20% off at Starbucks Receive 20% off all food and drink orders at Starbucks on Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Not valid on mobile orders.

Slice House Pizza Special Offer Come to Slice House By Tony Gemignani during Bonus Benefits and when you purchase any 2 slices of pizza get a complimentary soft serve ice cream dessert with any 1 topping!

Buy One, Get One Half Off Sunglasses Buy one pair of sunglasses and get a second, equal or lower-priced pair of sunglasses for half off when you visit Sunsations at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Bonus Benefits.

Karma and Luck Find your alluring style from Karma and Luck’s Red String Bracelet collection and when you buy one Red String Bracelet get another one half off! Only at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Bonus Benefits.

Special Friends & Family Ticket Offer Bring a friend or family member and save up to $50 on 1-Day General Admission. Available on select days when purchased in advance at UniversalPassMember.com

Save Big on Universal Express Add-On Save up to $50 when you purchase online in advance at universalpassmember.com Save up to $20 when you buy at the Front Gate or Universal Box Office the day of your visit. Pass Members can enjoy exclusive savings on a one-day daytime Universal Express Add-On.

Save $100 on a VIP Experience Ticket Upgrade Save $100 for a one-day daytime VIP Experience ticket upgrade with your valid Annual or Season Pass. To upgrade, must check for same day VIP Experience tour availability at the Front Gate.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.