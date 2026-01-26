What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of January 26, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from January 26, 2026, to February 1, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating Universal Orlando’s Annual Passholders, is now underway through January 31, 2026. UOAPs can enjoy a variety of exclusive, limited-time perks available only during the event.

Universal has updated operating hours for Universal Studios Florida in January and February, with the park now set to open at 10 a.m. on most days and close later in the night.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

January 26, 27

Keep in mind that the weather forecast for Central Florida calls for very cold temperatures this week, which may lead to additional weather-related closures for Volcano Bay.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

After several delayed scheduled closures, Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida will be closed for a brief refurbishment starting January 27, 2026, and is scheduled to reopen February 2, 2026.

Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides at Volcano Bay are closed for refurbishment. They are expected to reopen on February 13, 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Member Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual Pass Members, begins February 1, 2026. Pass Members can enjoy a variety of exclusive, limited-time perks available only during the event.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

WaterWorld is currently closed for refurbishment. It is expected to reopen on February 14, 2026.

