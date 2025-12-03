Universal Orlando announces UOAP’s Bonus Benefits for January 2026

Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, will return January 5 – 31, 2026.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:

Food and beverage featuring limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, plus Passholder-exclusive dining locations at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in CityWalk from 4 pm to 11 pm and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida from 12 pm to Park Close.

Cacio E Pepe at Vivo Italian Kitchen ( $23 + tax) – Fresh bucatini, pecorino, roasted garlic, black pepper, parsley. Tlayuda at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food ($17.95 + tax) – Crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, machaca beef, queso fresco, pickled onions, watermelon radish, lime crema. NSFD (Not Safe For Dogs) Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut ($4.50 + tax) – Yeast shell, peanut butter velvet top, chocolate frosting, crushed cinnamon cereal Mixed Seafood Grill at Lombard’s Seafood Grille ($39 + tax) – Tuna, Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels, Andouille Sausage, marble potatoes, garlic aioli and chimichurri Medjai Mule at Chez Alcatraz ($16 + tax) – Gin, bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice, agave nectar, orange wedge Pork DanDan Noodles at Mythos Restaurant ($28 + tax) – Ground Hoisin Pork with a chili, tahini, soy sauce, with rice noodles and spinach topped with scallions, peanuts, and bean sprouts



Exclusive New Lanyard: One (1) Specialty Lanyard per Passholder; Passholder must be present to redeem offer. Available while supplies last. Must visit The UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 am–4 pm daily or The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios from park open to close

One (1) Specialty Lanyard per Passholder; Passholder must be present to redeem offer. Available while supplies last. Must visit The UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 am–4 pm daily or The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios from park open to close Save 25% on VIP Experience at Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure: 25% off VIP Experiences for Annual and Seasonal Passholders. Must be purchased and redeemed by Jan. 31, 2026. Pricing and availability vary. For details and to book your VIP Experience as a Passholder, you can call 1-866-346-9350 or visit a front gate ticket window at Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure.

25% off VIP Experiences for Annual and Seasonal Passholders. Must be purchased and redeemed by Jan. 31, 2026. Pricing and availability vary. For details and to book your VIP Experience as a Passholder, you can call 1-866-346-9350 Save 35% at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates. Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening. 35% off the new “My Universal Photos” Annual Package when purchased in park from January 5-31, 2026.

when purchased in park from January 5-31, 2026. Exclusive Food & Beverage Offers at Universal Orlando Hotels at select hotels. Buy One (1) Draft Beer or Featured Wine, Get One (1) Draft Beer or Featured Wine Free The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel ® Jake’s American Bar and Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort One (1) Complimentary White Chocolate Oreo Cookie Mousse Tourte With the Purchase of a Lunch or Dinner Entrée at Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Buy One (1) Adult Lunch or Dinner Entrée, Get (1) Free 16-ounce Coca-Cola Freestyle Paper Cup at Select Locations: Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel Bayliner Diner at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort Beach Break Cafe at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites Pier 8 Market at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Cosmos Cafe and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort Omega Cafe and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort



Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.