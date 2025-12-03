EVE returns to Universal Studios Hollywood to ring in the 2026 New Year

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2026 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration – featuring multiple dance locations, a captivating fireworks display, photo ops, and access to select rides and attractions, on December 31, 2025, with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

All festivities are included with theme park admission.

The New Year’s celebration starts at 9 PM, with fireworks lighting up the night sky at midnight. The fireworks can be viewed from multiple locations, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Springfield, Universal Plaza, and the Lower Lot.

Dance the night away at multiple live entertainment areas:

Rock the Night at Universal Plaza – Rock/Pop/Hip-Hop DJ

Electric New Year at Springfield – EDM DJ

Latin Beat near Jurassic World – Latin DJ

