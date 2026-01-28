Knott’s Berry Farm to debut Crafty’s Kitchen eatery in Summer 2026

Knott’s Berry Farm will debut a new eatery in the heart of Charleston Circle, directly across from the iconic fountain, this summer: Crafty’s Kitchen.

The venue, currently home to Johnny Rockets, will undergo a complete transformation beginning April 15. The new restaurant will spotlight Knott’s classic flavors, reimagining chicken and boysenberry in creative new ways.

“Knott’s Berry Farm guests have long enjoyed the unique and immersive experiences found throughout the park. So, when we looked to reimagine the food and beverage space from its current concept, it made sense to draw upon the legends and characters already here,” said Raffi Kaprelyan. “Crafty’s Kitchen will bring together Knott’s culinary excellence featuring clever chicken dishes and boysenberry, of course, with a continuation of Crafty Coyote’s story.”

From the Press Release, “Famed for his pie-thieving days when he pilfered from the next-door Knott’s Beary Factory in the Weird Woods of Knott’s Bear-y Tales ride. Having hung up his outlaw ways, Crafty has reinvented himself, though a hint of mischief still lingers in his quirky culinary concoctions.”

The restaurant’s interior will feature playful mug shots, wanted posters, and blueprints for Crafty’s wacky fryer inventions, blending Knott’s nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary feel.

Guests will grab a tray and move through a self-service line, where team members in Crafty Coyote hats will serve chicken tenders, crispy wings, and a twist on chicken and biscuits, paired with an array of “sassy pup sauces.” Alternative chicken options will also be available. Sides include fresh-cut fries (plain or loaded), homemade pickles, and more.

Crafty’s Kitchen will also serve boysenberry pie shakes made with pies baked fresh daily.

