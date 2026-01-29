Starbucks at Islands of Adventure closes for renovations

The Starbucks location in the Port of Entry at Islands of Adventure has temporarily closed for renovations.

Walls have been set up around the location’s entrance advising guests of the closure.

During the closure, guests looking for Starbucks will need to visit other locations on the property, including Starbucks at Universal CityWalk or inside Universal Studios Florida.

The closure follows a pattern of refurbishments across Universal Orlando over the past year. Several food and beverage locations have undergone updates, including the CityWalk Starbucks, which recently reopened after an extended renovation.

Universal Orlando has not announced a reopening date or provided details on the extent of the project.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.