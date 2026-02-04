Universal Orlando debuts new brand campaign, new ad to premiere at Super Bowl LX

Universal Orlando has launched a new brand campaign, “This Changes Everything,” part of which will air during NBC & Peacock’s Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

Developed with creative agency Lucky Generals, the campaign highlights the breadth of experiences available across Universal Orlando’s four theme parks – including the brand-new Epic Universe, 11 resort hotels, and entertainment offerings.

The campaign features a series of short spots following four different guest groups during a visit to Universal Orlando; including a little brother who is tired of being reminded of his youth by his big brother (titled “Lil’ Bro”); a blended family taking their first vacation together (titled “Blended”), a braces-wearing teen who has lost her smile (titled “Smile”), and a group of super fans that includes one friend who just can’t seem to let loose (titled “Super Fan”).

Each spot highlights how their Universal Orlando experience alters their outlook over the course of the trip, with an additional spot tying all four stories together.

“Lil’ Bro” will air just before the halftime show.

“‘This Changes Everything’ is more than just a campaign – it signals a new chapter for Universal Orlando and reflects the spirit of what our guests experience here every day,” said Alice Norsworthy, President, Global Marketing, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Universal Orlando isn’t your typical theme park destination – it’s a place where you can let go, be yourself, and share special moments with your family and friends in ways you may have never imagined. This campaign is a glimpse into not only the adventures our destination delivers, but the unexpected personal transformation that can happen when you visit.”

“This Changes Everything” will feature additional components beyond the TV spots, bringing these compelling stories to life across multiple channels throughout the year, including social media.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.