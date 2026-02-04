Close Menu
    Wednesday, February 4
    Trending

    Universal Orlando reveals food & drink menu for Mardi Gras 2026

    Events By

    Universal Orlando has revealed their menu for Mardi Gras 2026, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event and around the Resort.

    The menu list is incomplete at this time, and we will be updating when more information is released. 

    Mexico

    Located at Café La Bamba

    • Mazatlán Street Ceviche
      Shrimp ceviche served on top of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips with cucumber, carrot, and tomato salsa – $13.99

    • Flautas
      Crispy beef flautas with tomatillo salsa, sour cream, shaved lettuce, and radish – $9.99

    • Tres Leches
      Soaked three-milk chocolate cake with toasted almonds and meringue – $6.99

    Beverages

    • Cielo Rosado
      Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, Del Maguey Single Village Vida Clásico mezcal, grapefruit juice, peach purée, smoked paprika, smoked sea salt

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

      • Mocktail: $9.00

    • Mangonada Mocktail
      House-made mango smoothie with Cholula® hot sauce – $9.00

    Sabor do Brazil

    Located at the entrance to DreamWorks Land

    • Picanha
      Char-grilled beef sirloin cap steak, thickly sliced, served with farofa and vinaigrette – $13.49

    • Pão de Queijo
      Freshly baked warm Brazilian cheese bread bites – $6.99

    • Maracujá Mousse
      Passion fruit mousse with passion fruit gelée – $6.49

    Beverages

    • Frozen Maracujá Caipirinha
      Leblon Cachaça, Bols Orange Curaçao, lime juice, passion fruit juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    Jamaica

    Located between Central Park and Springfield

    • Rasta Pasta
      Penne pasta with colorful bell peppers in a jerk vegan coconut curry cream sauce – $8.49

    • Jerk Chicken
      Fire-grilled jerk-marinated chicken thigh with Caribbean jerk BBQ sauce and coco bread – $11.99

    Beverages

    • Kingston Rum Punch
      Monymusk overproof white rum, Plantation OFTD overproof rum, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, guava nectar

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    Chile

    Located at Portofino Bridge – between Diagon Alley and World Expo

    • Verlasso “Fire” Salmon
      Fire-roasted Verlasso salmon, crispy potatoes, fresh herb salsa – $13.99

    • Pastel de Choclo
      Baked ground beef pie with raisins, olives, and egg, topped with creamy corn pudding – $9.99

    Beverages

    • Terremoto
      Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc, house-made pineapple sorbet, grenadine – $15.00

      • Veramonte Cabernet Sauvignon – $13.00

      • Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc – $11.00

    Austria

    Located in San Francisco

    • Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel
      Crispy pork cutlet with potato salad, lingonberry jam, and lemon – $11.99

    • Goulash
      Slow-cooked tender beef with tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, paprika, artisan bread, and sour cream – $7.99

    • Kaiserschmarrn
      Fluffy torn pancake pieces dusted with powdered sugar, served with apple sauce and lingonberry jam – $7.99

    Beverages

    • Eiskaffee
      Iced Vienna coffee, simple syrup, cold foam, cocoa powder – $9.00

    Puerto Rico

    Located at Gramercy Park

    • Pinchos de Lechón
      Char-grilled pork shoulder skewer with guava BBQ sauce and pan sobao – $12.99

    • Pastelón Fritters
      Crispy sweet plantain and picadillo beef fritters with mayo ketchup – $9.49

    • Coconut Flancocho
      Coconut flan with pineapple cake and rum whipped topping – $6.99

    Beverages

    • Piña Colada
      Don Q Reserva rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, hint of smoked sea salt

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    NOLA Bayou

    Located at Gramercy Park

    • Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese
      Cavatappi pasta with andouille sausage and Cajun cream sauce – $11.49

    • Fried Oyster Po’ Boy
      Flash-fried oysters, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajun remoulade – $12.99

    • Fried Green Tomato Po’ Boy
      Flash-fried green tomatoes with Cajun remoulade – $12.49

    Beverages

    • Category 5 Punch
      Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    New Orleans

    Located at Gramercy Park

    • Beignets
      Traditional New Orleans pillowy pastry bites, dredged in powdered sugar – $7.99

    • King Cake
      Mardi Gras cake with cinnamon swirl icing, sprinkles, and a Mardi Gras baby – $7.49

    Beverages

    • King Cake Espresso Martini
      New Amsterdam vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, king cake syrup, espresso – $18.00

    Bourbon St. Biergarten

    • Category 5 Punch
      Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    • Beer & Cider (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)

      • Abita Purple Haze

      • Abita Amber

      • Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine IPA

      • Franziskaner Hefeweizen

      • Keel Farms King Cake Cider

      • Pacifico Clara

    Ireland

    Located in Battery Park

    • Fish & Chips
      Beer-battered fried fresh cod with chips and tartar sauce – $16.99

    • Beer & Cheese Soup
      Served with warm pretzel stick – $7.99

    • Shepherd’s Pie
      Seasoned ground beef and lamb with mushrooms, peas, carrots, topped with cheddar mashed potatoes – $9.99

    Beverages
    (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)

    • Green Tea Clover
      Jameson Irish whiskey, Midori melon liqueur, peach schnapps, sour mix

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    • Ring of Kerry
      Patrón Silver tequila, watermelon liqueur, lime juice, club soda

      • Krewe Cup: $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

    • Premium Bar Options
      Mixed with your choice of liquor:
      Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin

      • Krewe Cup – $18.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00

      • 12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00

    • Beer & Cider (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)

      • Harp Lager

      • Magners

      • Smithwick’s Ale

      • Guinness

      • Guinness 0.0

      • Modelo

      • Miller Lite

      • NÜTRL

    Jack Links Bloody Marys

    3 Locations around Universal Studios Florida (New York, Portofino Bridge, and Music Plaza Stage)

    • Bloody Mary Wild
      New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, hot sauce, and Sriracha with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim

      • Krewe Cup – $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00

    • Bloody Mary Mild
      New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim

      • Krewe Cup – $16.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00

      • 16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00

    • Premium Bar Options
      Mixed with your choice of liquor:
      Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin

      • Krewe Cup – $18.00

      • Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00

      • 12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00

    UOAP Exclusive Drinks

    Located at Café La Bamba Patio

    • King Cake Cola – $9.00
      King cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles
    • Spiked King Cake Cola – $19.00
      Spiced rum, king cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles

    Greece

    Located TBA

    No information yet

    China

    Located in San Francisco

    No information yet

    France

    Located at Central Park Crepes

    No information yet

    CityWalk

    No information yet

    Universal Orlando Resorts

    No information yet

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Share.

    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

    Related Posts