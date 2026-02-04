Universal Orlando reveals food & drink menu for Mardi Gras 2026

Universal Orlando has revealed their menu for Mardi Gras 2026, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event and around the Resort.
The menu list is incomplete at this time, and we will be updating when more information is released.
Mexico
Located at Café La Bamba
-
Mazatlán Street Ceviche
Shrimp ceviche served on top of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips with cucumber, carrot, and tomato salsa – $13.99
-
Flautas
Crispy beef flautas with tomatillo salsa, sour cream, shaved lettuce, and radish – $9.99
-
Tres Leches
Soaked three-milk chocolate cake with toasted almonds and meringue – $6.99
Beverages
-
Cielo Rosado
Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, Del Maguey Single Village Vida Clásico mezcal, grapefruit juice, peach purée, smoked paprika, smoked sea salt
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
Mocktail: $9.00
-
-
Mangonada Mocktail
House-made mango smoothie with Cholula® hot sauce – $9.00
Sabor do Brazil
Located at the entrance to DreamWorks Land
-
Picanha
Char-grilled beef sirloin cap steak, thickly sliced, served with farofa and vinaigrette – $13.49
-
Pão de Queijo
Freshly baked warm Brazilian cheese bread bites – $6.99
-
Maracujá Mousse
Passion fruit mousse with passion fruit gelée – $6.49
Beverages
-
Frozen Maracujá Caipirinha
Leblon Cachaça, Bols Orange Curaçao, lime juice, passion fruit juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
Jamaica
Located between Central Park and Springfield
-
Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta with colorful bell peppers in a jerk vegan coconut curry cream sauce – $8.49
-
Jerk Chicken
Fire-grilled jerk-marinated chicken thigh with Caribbean jerk BBQ sauce and coco bread – $11.99
Beverages
-
Kingston Rum Punch
Monymusk overproof white rum, Plantation OFTD overproof rum, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, guava nectar
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
Chile
Located at Portofino Bridge – between Diagon Alley and World Expo
-
Verlasso “Fire” Salmon
Fire-roasted Verlasso salmon, crispy potatoes, fresh herb salsa – $13.99
-
Pastel de Choclo
Baked ground beef pie with raisins, olives, and egg, topped with creamy corn pudding – $9.99
Beverages
-
Terremoto
Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc, house-made pineapple sorbet, grenadine – $15.00
-
Veramonte Cabernet Sauvignon – $13.00
-
Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc – $11.00
-
Austria
Located in San Francisco
-
Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel
Crispy pork cutlet with potato salad, lingonberry jam, and lemon – $11.99
-
Goulash
Slow-cooked tender beef with tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, paprika, artisan bread, and sour cream – $7.99
-
Kaiserschmarrn
Fluffy torn pancake pieces dusted with powdered sugar, served with apple sauce and lingonberry jam – $7.99
Beverages
-
Eiskaffee
Iced Vienna coffee, simple syrup, cold foam, cocoa powder – $9.00
Puerto Rico
Located at Gramercy Park
-
Pinchos de Lechón
Char-grilled pork shoulder skewer with guava BBQ sauce and pan sobao – $12.99
-
Pastelón Fritters
Crispy sweet plantain and picadillo beef fritters with mayo ketchup – $9.49
-
Coconut Flancocho
Coconut flan with pineapple cake and rum whipped topping – $6.99
Beverages
-
Piña Colada
Don Q Reserva rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, hint of smoked sea salt
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
NOLA Bayou
Located at Gramercy Park
-
Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with andouille sausage and Cajun cream sauce – $11.49
-
Fried Oyster Po’ Boy
Flash-fried oysters, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajun remoulade – $12.99
-
Fried Green Tomato Po’ Boy
Flash-fried green tomatoes with Cajun remoulade – $12.49
Beverages
-
Category 5 Punch
Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
New Orleans
Located at Gramercy Park
-
Beignets
Traditional New Orleans pillowy pastry bites, dredged in powdered sugar – $7.99
-
King Cake
Mardi Gras cake with cinnamon swirl icing, sprinkles, and a Mardi Gras baby – $7.49
Beverages
-
King Cake Espresso Martini
New Amsterdam vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, king cake syrup, espresso – $18.00
Bourbon St. Biergarten
-
Category 5 Punch
Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
-
Beer & Cider (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)
-
Abita Purple Haze
-
Abita Amber
-
Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine IPA
-
Franziskaner Hefeweizen
-
Keel Farms King Cake Cider
-
Pacifico Clara
-
Ireland
Located in Battery Park
-
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered fried fresh cod with chips and tartar sauce – $16.99
-
Beer & Cheese Soup
Served with warm pretzel stick – $7.99
-
Shepherd’s Pie
Seasoned ground beef and lamb with mushrooms, peas, carrots, topped with cheddar mashed potatoes – $9.99
Beverages
(Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)
-
Green Tea Clover
Jameson Irish whiskey, Midori melon liqueur, peach schnapps, sour mix
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
-
Ring of Kerry
Patrón Silver tequila, watermelon liqueur, lime juice, club soda
-
Krewe Cup: $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00
-
- Premium Bar Options
Mixed with your choice of liquor:
Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin
-
Krewe Cup – $18.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00
-
12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00
-
-
Beer & Cider (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)
-
Harp Lager
-
Magners
-
Smithwick’s Ale
-
Guinness
-
Guinness 0.0
-
Modelo
-
Miller Lite
-
NÜTRL
-
Jack Links Bloody Marys
3 Locations around Universal Studios Florida (New York, Portofino Bridge, and Music Plaza Stage)
-
Bloody Mary Wild
New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, hot sauce, and Sriracha with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim
-
Krewe Cup – $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00
-
-
Bloody Mary Mild
New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim
-
Krewe Cup – $16.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00
-
16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00
-
- Premium Bar Options
Mixed with your choice of liquor:
Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin
-
Krewe Cup – $18.00
-
Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00
-
12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00
-
UOAP Exclusive Drinks
Located at Café La Bamba Patio
- King Cake Cola – $9.00
King cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles
- Spiked King Cake Cola – $19.00
Spiced rum, king cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles
Greece
Located TBA
No information yet
China
Located in San Francisco
No information yet
France
Located at Central Park Crepes
No information yet
CityWalk
No information yet
Universal Orlando Resorts
No information yet
