Universal Orlando reveals food & drink menu for Mardi Gras 2026

Universal Orlando has revealed their menu for Mardi Gras 2026, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event and around the Resort.

The menu list is incomplete at this time, and we will be updating when more information is released.

Mexico

Located at Café La Bamba

Mazatlán Street Ceviche

Shrimp ceviche served on top of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips with cucumber, carrot, and tomato salsa – $13.99

Flautas

Crispy beef flautas with tomatillo salsa, sour cream, shaved lettuce, and radish – $9.99

Tres Leches

Soaked three-milk chocolate cake with toasted almonds and meringue – $6.99

Beverages

Cielo Rosado

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, Del Maguey Single Village Vida Clásico mezcal, grapefruit juice, peach purée, smoked paprika, smoked sea salt Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00 Mocktail: $9.00

Mangonada Mocktail

House-made mango smoothie with Cholula® hot sauce – $9.00

Sabor do Brazil

Located at the entrance to DreamWorks Land

Picanha

Char-grilled beef sirloin cap steak, thickly sliced, served with farofa and vinaigrette – $13.49

Pão de Queijo

Freshly baked warm Brazilian cheese bread bites – $6.99

Maracujá Mousse

Passion fruit mousse with passion fruit gelée – $6.49

Beverages

Frozen Maracujá Caipirinha

Leblon Cachaça, Bols Orange Curaçao, lime juice, passion fruit juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00



Jamaica

Located between Central Park and Springfield

Rasta Pasta

Penne pasta with colorful bell peppers in a jerk vegan coconut curry cream sauce – $8.49

Jerk Chicken

Fire-grilled jerk-marinated chicken thigh with Caribbean jerk BBQ sauce and coco bread – $11.99

Beverages

Kingston Rum Punch

Monymusk overproof white rum, Plantation OFTD overproof rum, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, guava nectar Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00



Chile

Located at Portofino Bridge – between Diagon Alley and World Expo

Verlasso “Fire” Salmon

Fire-roasted Verlasso salmon, crispy potatoes, fresh herb salsa – $13.99

Pastel de Choclo

Baked ground beef pie with raisins, olives, and egg, topped with creamy corn pudding – $9.99

Beverages

Terremoto

Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc, house-made pineapple sorbet, grenadine – $15.00 Veramonte Cabernet Sauvignon – $13.00 Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc – $11.00



Austria



Located in San Francisco

Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel

Crispy pork cutlet with potato salad, lingonberry jam, and lemon – $11.99

Goulash

Slow-cooked tender beef with tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, paprika, artisan bread, and sour cream – $7.99

Kaiserschmarrn

Fluffy torn pancake pieces dusted with powdered sugar, served with apple sauce and lingonberry jam – $7.99

Beverages

Eiskaffee

Iced Vienna coffee, simple syrup, cold foam, cocoa powder – $9.00

Puerto Rico

Located at Gramercy Park

Pinchos de Lechón

Char-grilled pork shoulder skewer with guava BBQ sauce and pan sobao – $12.99

Pastelón Fritters

Crispy sweet plantain and picadillo beef fritters with mayo ketchup – $9.49

Coconut Flancocho

Coconut flan with pineapple cake and rum whipped topping – $6.99

Beverages

Piña Colada

Don Q Reserva rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, hint of smoked sea salt Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00



NOLA Bayou

Located at Gramercy Park

Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese

Cavatappi pasta with andouille sausage and Cajun cream sauce – $11.49

Fried Oyster Po’ Boy

Flash-fried oysters, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajun remoulade – $12.99

Fried Green Tomato Po’ Boy

Flash-fried green tomatoes with Cajun remoulade – $12.49

Beverages

Category 5 Punch

Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00



New Orleans

Located at Gramercy Park

Beignets

Traditional New Orleans pillowy pastry bites, dredged in powdered sugar – $7.99

King Cake

Mardi Gras cake with cinnamon swirl icing, sprinkles, and a Mardi Gras baby – $7.49

Beverages

King Cake Espresso Martini

New Amsterdam vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, king cake syrup, espresso – $18.00

Bourbon St. Biergarten

Category 5 Punch

Cruzan dark rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, simple syrup, grenadine Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

Beer & Cider (Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available) Abita Purple Haze Abita Amber Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine IPA Franziskaner Hefeweizen Keel Farms King Cake Cider Pacifico Clara



Ireland

Located in Battery Park

Fish & Chips

Beer-battered fried fresh cod with chips and tartar sauce – $16.99

Beer & Cheese Soup

Served with warm pretzel stick – $7.99

Shepherd’s Pie

Seasoned ground beef and lamb with mushrooms, peas, carrots, topped with cheddar mashed potatoes – $9.99

Beverages

(Prices vary by serving size; Krewe Cup, refill, and single-serve options available)

Green Tea Clover

Jameson Irish whiskey, Midori melon liqueur, peach schnapps, sour mix Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

Ring of Kerry

Patrón Silver tequila, watermelon liqueur, lime juice, club soda Krewe Cup: $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill: $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve: $14.00

Premium Bar Options

Mixed with your choice of liquor:

Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin Krewe Cup – $18.00 Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00 12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00

Jack Links Bloody Marys

3 Locations around Universal Studios Florida (New York, Portofino Bridge, and Music Plaza Stage)

Bloody Mary Wild

New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, hot sauce, and Sriracha with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim Krewe Cup – $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00



Bloody Mary Mild

New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, with a Jack Link’s Original Beef Stick garnish and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rim Krewe Cup – $16.00 Krewe Cup Refill – $13.00 16 oz. Single Serve – $14.00



Premium Bar Options

Mixed with your choice of liquor:

Tito’s vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior rum, Patrón Silver tequila, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, Crown Royal whisky, Tanqueray London Dry gin Krewe Cup – $18.00 Krewe Cup Refill – $16.00 12 oz. Single Serve – $16.00

UOAP Exclusive Drinks

Located at Café La Bamba Patio

King Cake Cola – $9.00

King cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles

– $9.00 King cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles Spiked King Cake Cola – $19.00

Spiced rum, king cake syrup, coconut milk, Coca-Cola, sprinkles

Greece

Located TBA

No information yet

China

Located in San Francisco

No information yet

France

Located at Central Park Crepes

No information yet

CityWalk

No information yet

Universal Orlando Resorts

No information yet

