Universal Studios Hollywood announces Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift to open this Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will open in Summer 2026.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a new media campaign promoting the attraction. The new 30-second television spot features narration by Fast & Furious franchise producer and star Vin Diesel.

The commercial is set to air during several major sporting broadcasts, including the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game, across NBC and Peacock platforms.

Here’a sneak peek at the new ad:

This innovative roller coaster will be located in the Upper Lot, and will feature groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at speeds up to 72 MPH, while careening along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track as it winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level Starway escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

The opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coincides with the beginning of the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebration. The final installment in the film series, Fast Forever, is currently scheduled for theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

