Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando to go cashless starting Feb 25

Universal Orlando has announced that Volcano Bay will become a fully cashless park effective February 25, 2026.

All purchases within Volcano Bay will be processed using credit or debit cards, Universal Pay, Universal Gift Cards, or other tap-to-pay methods.

Guests who arrive with cash will still have a payment option available. Cash-to-Card kiosks will be located within Volcano Bay, allowing guests to load cash onto a Visa prepaid card. These cards can be used throughout the water park and anywhere major credit or debit cards are accepted outside the park.

Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure on , 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before , 2027.

