Need to Know: A Guide to 2026 Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando

From February 1 through April 4, guests will let the good times roll as they experience an authentic, family-friendly version of the Mardi Gras bash at Universal Studios Florida. The event will run for 57 nights, with the food booths open and the parade held every night.

Mardi Gras couples unparalleled theme park entertainment with a dazzling parade, authentic New Orleans musicians, mouth-watering international cuisine, tons of glittering Mardi Gras beads, and live concerts by high-profile artists.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know before heading out to the event, including parade times, and how to plan your night for the event, whether it be the 1st weekend or during a very busy Spring Break.

The Basics

Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando is designed to be family-friendly and is included with park admission. The event occurs rain or shine, so if rain is in the forecast, bring an umbrella. The Mardi Gras Parade runs nightly during the event, while concerts are held on weekends.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an annual pass. Seasonal Passholders are completely blacked out on Mardi Gras concert days.

The Parade

Before enjoying the live concerts, guests can dance along with dozens of energetic street performers and collect beads by the handful as the Mardi Gras parade winds through the streets of Universal Studios. The floats are made by Kern Studios, the same company that has created Mardi Gras floats for the event in New Orleans since 1947.

The parade will start at 7 PM each night except for the following dates:

5 PM – Feb 11 and March 3

6 PM – Feb 27 and March 6, 16, & 20

The parade features a collection of twelve beautifully handcrafted floats designed by Kern Studios, celebrating the vibrant spirit of New Orleans, from its food, music, and beads to the bayou, with several returning favorites, including the Krewe, King Gator, Riverboat, and King & Queen.

To secure a good spot to view the parade, we recommend arriving about an hour before the parade starts, especially on weekend/concert nights. Weekday parades are expected to be less crowded, but large crowds are still possible, especially during Spring Break. For ADA accommodations, there are designated viewing areas in New York.

The parade makes several stops to host mini-celebrations and release confetti into the sky. The stops are usually made down Hollywood Blvd and in New York by the Revenge of the Mummy attraction. These locations are more likely to attract larger crowds, so please arrive early.

If you’re traveling with children, kids get their own private parade experience in the Little Jester’s Parade Viewing Area located in front of the Brown Derby Hat Shop. In addition, several ADA viewing areas will be set up along the parade route for those in need. Make sure to ask a Universal Team Member in advance so you can plan accordingly.

There will also be an exclusive Parade Viewing Area for Universal Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers, located just in front of Schwab’s Pharmacy.

Annual Passholders can enjoy the Mardi Gras parade from a special viewing area at Mel’s Drive-In, available Thursday through Sunday.

We do have to stress that while it is fun to catch beads tossed from the floats, please be mindful of your surroundings and other guests.

Ride a Float



If you want to experience being a part of the Mardi Gras, you’re in luck! A limited number of guests can be part of the festivities and ride through the streets of Universal Studios on one of the floats, tossing beads to the crowd. Reservations are required and will be accepted in-park via the Virtual Line experience in the Official Universal Orlando App. There are some restrictions, however:

Float Rider Restrictions:

Must be at least 18 years (or accompanied by an adult)

Must be at least 48 inches in height

No bags or strollers

Can accommodate standard push wheelchairs only with advance notice.

Riders with a disability may request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to your float reservation.

All participants will be required to complete and sign a Waiver prior to riding the float.

All minor participants will be required to complete a Minor Waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian prior to riding the float.

Check-in is located by the Animal Actors On Location! theater in Universal Studios Florida.

There is a small chance that last-minute spots open up for float riding, so make sure you check the Universal Orlando app regularly.

Ride and Dine

Guests can get a reserved spot on a parade float and toss beads to the crowd, as well as enjoy a 3-course meal from one of several participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Florida

• Lombard’s Seafood Grill Islands of Adventure • Confisco Grille (2-park ticket required) Universal CityWalk • The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

• NBC Sports Grill & Brew • Antojitos (Dinner Only)

The Ride & Dine Add-on starts at $94.99 and is subject to availability. Guests must check in for float riding no later than 45m before parade start time; however, guests are welcome to check in as early as 1 hour and 45 minutes before parade start time. Parade times subject to change without notice.

Fun in the Streets

Parade performers will be out and about around the park before the parade starts for some fun, dancing, and photos! They can be found near the park entrance or around New York.

When it comes to the music, local New Orleans bands will be playing each night of the event in the Courtyard.

International Flavors

Mardi Gras guests can savor the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Puerto Rico to China and beyond with an expansive menu featuring more than 60 tasting-sized items. Throughout the parkwide celebration, guests will find kiosks featuring culinary offerings inspired by locations around the globe.

You can read the extensive menu, including the offersings at Universal’s Resorts, here:

The best way to experience the flavors of Mardi Gras is with the specialty Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, which allows guests to taste and save more by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120. The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.

Water and sodas are also included in the lanyard. You can roll over unused items during any Mardi Gras day, and it can be reloaded until March 30. Any unused value does not expire, so you can purchase snacks, including soft pretzels, popcorn, and bottled water, during normal hours.

The Concerts

The main event of the evening features a performance of the night’s scheduled act. This year, Mardi Gras features an incredible variety of music. Below is the line-up and schedule dates:

Kaskade Portugal. The Man Ivy Queen Joey Fatone & AJ McLean RuPaul (DJ Set) Shaggy Tyler Hubbard Bebe Rexha Zedd Barenaked Ladies The All-American Rejects

Concerts take place at the Universal Music Plaza Stage. Depending on the act, guests may begin to line up early in the morning. If your sole purpose for attending Mardi Gras is for the musical act, we recommend skipping the parade to ensure a good spot to view the concert.

Concerts begin shortly after the parade ends, typically around 8 to 8:30 pm. The duration of the concert varies but usually lasts for an hour to an hour and a half.

The Music Plaza stage is Standing Room only. For those traveling with children, please be mindful of others around you and refrain from lifting children onto your shoulders. It’s an obstruction to other guests who are trying to view the concert, but it can also present itself as a safety issue. If you MUST lift your child so they can see the concert, try to keep them level with your head.

The viewing area for hearing and visually impaired guests is located at the far left side of the stage, near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit entrance. Wheelchair viewing is located along the concrete walkway on either side of the tech booth near the back of the Music Stage plaza.

Mardi Gras Tribute Store

Located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, The Mardi Gras Tribute Store offers a highly-themed shopping experience that features all-new Mardi Gras merchandise collections, as well as themed treats. This year’s store takes guests through Baron Tonton’s Roadhouse bar and House of Tonton.

Guests can explore elaborately themed rooms inspired by the neon glow of Baron Tonton’s Roadhouse, the winding pathways of the boroughs of New Orleans, and the colorful and vibrant energy of the French Quarter. As guests make their way through the retail space, they can shop this year’s expansive collection of merchandise that is bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever before. Signature items include a Baron Tonton shoulder pal, headband, and apparel; neon-infused items designed to celebrate the lively streets, and beignet keychains and plush keepsakes.

Cursed Coconut Club

Mardi Gras has taken over the Red Coconut Club and transformed it into the Cursed Coconut Club. The themed nightclub & lounge features Mardi Gras decor, live music, and specialty drinks and opens at 5PM Wednesday through Sunday during the event. All ages are welcome, but it is more accommodating for younger children earlier in the evening compared to late in the night.

In addition, the Mardi Gras festivities extend to CityWalk, with specially themed food and drink offerings at several venues. Be sure to check out The After Party and Fat Tuesday at Pat O’Brien’s, or order a new Carnavale Concha Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Annual Passholder Benefits



As a passholder, Universal gives some great perks for the Mardi Gras event. This year, the perks include:

Passholders Save 15% on the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

The Annual Passholders Special viewing area for the Mardi Gras Parade near Mel’s Drive-In.

Passholders can receive one free UOAP Mardi Gras Magnet, while supplies last, from the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and at The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida.

Passholders save $30 with a limited-time offer Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. The card retails for $120 for a $150 value plus.

Premier Passholders receive 15% off, and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando-owned and operated Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tents.

Enjoy King Cake Cola at Café La Bamba Patio. If you’re over 21, try the alcoholic variety with spiced rum.

Exclusive Mardi Gras Passholder merchandise will be available at select locations.

Early Park Admission to Volcano Bay up to 30 minutes prior to opening for Power and Seasonal Passholders.

Save up to 30% at participating Universal Orlando hotels.

Seasonal Passholders will not be able to participate on Mardi Gras concert nights.

The Crowds

With the event spanning multiple nights, weekdays are typically less crowded, especially midweek. However, the event can bring in some heavy traffic, especially during a Holiday weekend or “Spring Break” time. As a general rule of thumb, any Mardi Gras weekend that features 2 or 3 acts is the weekend where Universal expects huge turnouts, so plan accordingly. We recommend adding an extra 30-40 minutes of time to plan for your parade/concert viewing spot.

Make sure to check back throughout the event; we will update this page as it kicks off.

For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.