Hellraiser haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has officially announced that Hellraiser will make its long-awaited Halloween Horror Nights debut in 2026 as an all-new haunted house at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Inspired by Clive Barker’s legendary horror franchise, the all-new haunted house will plunge guests into a nightmarish realm where pain and pleasure become one. Fans will encounter the twisted world of the Cenobites as they come face-to-face with the iconic Pinhead and his followers as Universal brings one of horror’s most influential franchises to life.

Now, for the first time at Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience this nightmare personally in haunted houses on both coasts that draw from the first three films: Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth. Additionally, legendary Pinhead actor Doug Bradley will reprise his character and lend his voice to both haunted houses in Hollywood and Orlando.

The terrifying experience begins as guests enter the iconic Lament Configuration puzzle box, unwittingly summoning the Cenobites and opening a gateway to a diabolical dimension where unspeakable horrors await. From the shadowy attic in Frank Cotton’s family home where he was first cast to Hell, to the disturbing Channard Institute where the legendary box lures guests with its promise of forbidden pleasures, fans will encounter haunting moments and settings from the Hellraiser franchise at every turn. Their unnerving journey ultimately lands them in The Labyrinth where Pinhead and the Cenobites lie in wait for new souls to torment for eternity.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on select nights August 28 through November 1 at Universal Orlando, while Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs on select nights beginning September 3.

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