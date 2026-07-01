Universal Kids Resort Officially Opens in Frisco, Texas

Universal Kids Resort is officially open in Frisco, Texas, welcoming guests to Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever regional theme park. Designed specifically for families with children ages 3 to 8, the all-new destination features themed lands inspired by beloved characters, family-friendly attractions, interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet & greets, and a 300-room on-site hotel.

To celebrate, the park hosted a “kid-tastic” celebration emceed by Laila Lockhart Kraner – who plays “Gabby” in DreamWorks’ “Gabby’s Dollhouse” – and kicked off with a special performance of the Universal theme song by dozens of young recorder players.

The celebration continued with an opening ceremony featuring hundreds of children and characters from across the park’s themed lands. Guests made their way to the Isle of Curiosity for a performance inspired by franchises including Gabby’s Dollhouse, Shrek, Trolls, Puss in Boots, Minions, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Jurassic World. The ceremony concluded with a countdown to the park’s official opening, followed by a confetti launch, daytime pyrotechnics, and a ribbon-cutting featuring oversized children’s scissors.

“ ’s an exciting day for all kidkind as we officially open Universal Kids Resort,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Every aspect of this park was designed with kids in mind, and it’s amazing to see the smiles on their faces as they enjoy all that Universal Kids Resort has to offer.”

“Universal Kids Resort offers a completely unique experience to what we have at our other destinations – introducing a younger generation to Universal fun crafted just for them,” said Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative. “We set out to develop a park that invites kids to splash, play, dance, and laugh with some of their favorite characters. We’re excited for kids to create lasting memories here with their families as they embark on the ultimate playdate.”

Before Universal Kids Resort officially opened, we visited during a recent preview event to experience it firsthand. Our full review shares our overall impressions, emphasizing both the resort’s strengths and areas for potential improvement.

Three years in the making, Universal Kids Resort features seven dedicated areas that celebrate beloved characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar, and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse. Located at the entrance of the park is Universal Kids Resort Hotel, a vibrant 300-room hotel featuring various room types.

Tickets, packages, and park upgrades for Universal Kids Resort are available for purchase at UniversalKidsResort.com .

For more information about Universal Kids Resort, visit UniversalKidsResort.com .

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