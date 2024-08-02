Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando has announced that they will be celebrating the beginning of the new academic year with “Back to Hogwarts,” a seasonal celebration through September 1, that invites guests and fans to experience the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and flaunt their house pride: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

Special “Back to Hogwarts” school bundles are available for purchase, including backpacks and journals themed to their preferred Hogwarts house, as well as a Hedwig owl plush.

A specially themed Iced Biscuit will debut on August 12, and will be available for purchase at Honeydukes within Hogsmeade at both theme park destinations, plus at Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop at Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando.

At Universal Orlando, guests can celebrate “Back to Hogwarts” at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure as well as at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

For more information about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com and at Universal Studios Hollywood, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

