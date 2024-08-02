Universal Orlando has transitioned the All Hallows’ Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure to become the “Boardwalk Bootique”, featuring Lil Boo and Halloween Horror Nights 33 merchandise.

The store is located in the Lost Continent, and transitions throughout the year; selling seasonal merchandise.

The Boardwalk Bootique is themed to a “Boardwalk Circus” at the Hudson Pier, where Lil Boo is “appearing live”.

Additional Horror Nights 33 merchandise also debuted, mostly featuring Lil Boo.

