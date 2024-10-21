Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024.

Please consider donating to the following organizations to assist with the recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida:

Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights 33 continues this week! The event features 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and one live show – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will begin to shift its start time due to the start of Halloween Horror Nights. The parade will start at 2 pm during non-event days.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on November 6, 2024.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged will be closed from August 19 through November 3, 2024, for maintenance and to accommodate the Halloween Horror Nights haunted house – Major Sweets Candy Factory.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 continues this week! The event features 8 haunted houses, 4 scare zones, live shows, and the Terror Tram, as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food and drink.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land, including Silly Swirly and the wet & dry play areas, for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen on November 28, 2024.

