Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the return of its popular Grad Bash celebration, offering 2025 graduating students after-hours access to the theme park’s rides & attractions.

Reservations can be made here for the following nights: May 14, 21 and 28

The Grad Bash events celebrate students’ academic achievements while providing memorable experiences as they transition to the next chapter in their lives. Additionally, a special Jr. Grad Bash program is available for graduating eighth-grade students, with dates offered on May 1 and May 8.

There are various Grad Bash ticket options available, including Standard Package or Premium Package, which offer students various theme park entry times, but all include a private Grad Bash party from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. DJs, dance parties, and themed photo ops, along with exclusive access to lands, rides and attractions are at the heart of every Universal Studios Hollywood Grad Bash celebration.

Accompanying chaperones also receive exclusive event benefits including free park admission, Universal Express Unlimited access, private lounges with complimentary food and beverages, chair massages, and more. Restrictions apply. School administrators and parents can champion students from the sidelines knowing Universal Studios Hollywood has their best interests at heart.

Grad Bash and Jr. Grad Bash reservations are required, and it is recommended that schools book in advance. For more information and to reserve tickets for Grad Bash 2025, school administrators can visit https://www.universalyouthprograms.com/graduation or email GradBash@udx.com.