If you want to win a trip to next year’s Halloween Horror Nights, Xfinity has got you covered!

Now through October 28th, Xfinity Rewards members can win a once-in-a-lifetime experience to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Xfinity is offering its rewards members through its customer appreciation program, Xfinity Rewards, the chance to win a trip to the popular Halloween event, along with $1 movie rentals through Xfinity, discounts at NBCUniversal Shop, pumpkin carving templates, Fandango tickets for the latest horror films, and more.

There’s no cost to join the program. Guests can go to Xfinity.com/rewards or the Xfinity App to sign up and redeem these special Halloween offers.

You can find more information and see Official Rules at https://www.therulespage.com/XfinityHHNSweeps for additional eligibility restrictions and complete details.

