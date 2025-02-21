Next Phase of Tickets and Packages now on sale for Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has launched the next phase of tickets and vacation packages for guests to visit Universal Epic Universe – opening on May 22, 2025.

Starting , Florida residents can now purchase specially priced three-day tickets that include one day of access to Universal Epic Universe. Florida residents can also purchase Universal Epic Universe inclusive vacation packages like the “Create Your Own Vacation Package” or “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Vacation Package” to bundle and save. Plus, active duty and retired U.S. military members with an active 2025 Military Freedom Pass can now purchase a 1-Park, 1-Day ticket to Universal Epic Universe as a Pass add-on.

Additional ticket options for Universal Epic Universe – including Single-Day Tickets for the general public – will go on sale in the weeks ahead.

2ND PHASE OF EPIC UNIVERSE-INCLUSIVE TICKETS AND VACATION PACKAGES – ON SALE NOW Three-Day Florida Resident Epic Universe-Inclusive Tickets Includes one day admission to Universal Epic Universe and one separate day admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and/or Universal Volcano Bay. Specially priced tickets and availability will vary by day of visit. 2-Park, 2-Day Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe.

enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe. 2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe.

enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe. 3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy three days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe. Epic-Inclusive Florida Resident Create Your Own Vacation Package Florida residents can now create their own vacation package to experience all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, including Universal Epic Universe. The vacation package includes: 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket

$25 Bundle and Save Discount

Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions in one of Universal Orlando’s theme parks up to one hour before park opening Epic-Inclusive The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Florida Resident Vacation Package Florida residents can now create the ultimate vacation package for Harry Potter fans with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Vacation Package which includes: 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket

$25 Bundle and Save Discount

Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter up to an hour before park opening

Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, featuring four flavors of the guests’ choosing and one Honeydukes Cooler Tote

Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Florida

Breakfast at Café L’air De La Sirene in Universal Epic Universe

One Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley Epic Military Freedom Pass Add-On Active duty and retired U.S. military members with an active 2025 Military Freedom Pass have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a 1-Park, 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket, as an entitlement add-on to their Pass. Military Freedom Pass Holders can purchase the 1-Park, 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket via their Universal Orlando Account. For more information, click here .

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.