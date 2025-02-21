Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure after year-long closure

Universal Orlando has reopened Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure after being closed for nearly a year.

The attraction unexpectedly closed last April with no specified timeframe and no official reason given for the closure. It recently began testing in January.

Located in Jurassic Park, Pteranodon Flyers is a swinging suspended coaster suitable for children that swings around the Camp Jurassic playground.

