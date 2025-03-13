Universal Epic Universe Single Day tickets now on sale

Universal Orlando has released general single-day tickets for Universal Epic Universe, which is set to open on May 22, 2025.

Single-day tickets start at $139 and can go up to $199 during peak periods. Single-day tickets are available starting June 1st. May dates are unavailable unless choosing a multi-day ticket package.

In addition, guests can also purchase a 2-Day Ticket that includes one day of admission to Universal Studios Florida and/or Universal Islands of Adventure and one day at Epic Universe.

Previously, only multi-day packages and single-day tickets for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders were available.

Other add-on products for Universal Epic Universe, including Universal Express Passes, VIP Tours and more, will go on sale soon.

Epic Universe, which officially opens on , 2025, will invite guests to discover five immersive worlds – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

