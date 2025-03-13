Universal Epic Universe Single Day tickets now on sale

Universal Orlando has released general single-day tickets for Universal Epic Universe, which is set to open on May 22, 2025.
Single-day tickets start at $139 and can go up to $199 during peak periods. Single-day tickets are available starting June 1st. May dates are unavailable unless choosing a multi-day ticket package.
In addition, guests can also purchase a 2-Day Ticket that includes one day of admission to Universal Studios Florida and/or Universal Islands of Adventure and one day at Epic Universe.
Previously, only multi-day packages and single-day tickets for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders were available.
Other add-on products for Universal Epic Universe, including Universal Express Passes, VIP Tours and more, will go on sale soon.
Epic Universe, which officially opens on May 22, 2025, will invite guests to discover five immersive worlds – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.
