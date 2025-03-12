Universal Orlando shares first look at new merchandise and retail experiences coming to Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has shared a first look at some new merchandise guests can purchase while visiting Universal Epic Universe theme park, officially opening on , 2025.

Available at 20-plus immersive retail locations throughout the theme park, guests can shop a unique assortment of new and popular merchandise that ranges from apparel to headwear to collectibles and more inspired by the imaginative worlds of Epic Universe – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

“The groundbreaking, immersive worlds of Epic Universe created the dream opportunity for us to design a first-of-its-kind merchandise program that brings these iconic stories to fans in new and innovative ways,” said Justin Lafoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to bring fan-favorite worlds to life and give guests the chance to bring home a piece of their adventures with them.”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Within Place Cachée in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, guests will discover an expansive assortment of merchandise inspired by 1920s wizarding Paris, the Fantastic Beasts films, the British Ministry of Magic and much more. At Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, guests will find an all-new collection of interactive wands that will bring to life new experiences and magic – including some that are exclusive to Epic Universe – and wand accessories with a Parisian twist.

In Les Galeries Mirifiques, guests will find wizarding gear and memorabilia including 1920s-era wizarding robes complete with berets and neck ties, messenger bags with wand holders as well as jewelry and accessories representing each of the four Hogwarts houses. Fantastic Beasts fans will even be able to take an interactive Niffler home with them.

Guests can also explore the Métro-Floo gift shop, Tour En Floo, where they will find the Métro-Floo collection, a variety of items featuring the Time-Turner, and the British Ministry of Magic collection – featuring apparel and wand accessories such as a wand stand and wand holder harness that don the wizarding authority’s well-known emblem.

Guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can indulge in délicieux, giftable sweets and treats from potions to Chocolate Frogs and beyond in the French confectionary shop, K. Rammelle.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Fans can team up and celebrate their favorite Nintendo characters with an extensive variety of merchandise inspired by beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and more. The 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors stores feature character hats and headbands themed to Chef Toad, Bowser Jr., Princess Peach and more; character plush like Mario, Luigi and Donkey Kong; a Mario Kart collection and a colorful Yoshi collection. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD also offers food and beverage accessories like the light-up Super Star Popcorn Bucket, 1-UP Mushroom Sipper and Super Mushroom Sipper.

At Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy in Donkey Kong Country, guests will be able to shop for merchandise that will be available for the first time at Epic Universe such as a banana-shaped fanny pack inspired by Donkey Kong’s favorite food. Other items guests can find at Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy include a gigantic Donkey Kong coffee mug, a Diddy Kong ticket holder and more.

Guests can also purchase Power-Up Bands throughout SUPER NINTENDO WORLD inspired by popular characters Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong to gear up for interactive play. With a Power-Up Band, guests can enhance their play throughout SUPER NINTENDO WORLD by experiencing interactive activities, winning digital keys, collecting digital coins and stamps, tracking their score, checking their ranking and more.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Guests can immerse themselves in all the Viking vibes with a vast selection of merchandise, including apparel and collectibles inspired by the beloved characters, attractions and more in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. Signature items found throughout the world and in the Toothless’ Treasures retail location include blind-box collectible dragon toys, apparel, and plush inspired by the larger-than-life dragons in Berk; a chance to adopt-a-dragon via a crossbody egg carrier that holds a plush dragon; and a Toothless collection that features a popcorn bucket, zip-up jacket, wings, masks, plush headbands and more.

Those looking to become a Viking themselves can gear up at Viking Traders with an array of cosplay attire featuring helmets, masks, shirts, shields and swords. Rustic swag fit for the most impressionable dragon trainers can also be found at Hiccup’s Work Shop.

How to Treat Your Dragon invites guests to satisfy their sweet tooth with treats such as mystery chocolate dragon eggs featuring trading cards in dragon house-themed packaging and even sheep marshmallows, for the most honorable Viking chiefs.

Dark Universe

As they step into the ominous world of Darkmoor, guests will discover an incredible collection of apparel, accessories, home decor, toys, and collectibles inspired by the legendary Universal Monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.

Guests of all ages wanting to take their fandom to the next level can visit the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience and become fashionably monstrous with elaborate face paint, as well as shop for an extensive assortment of cosplay attire in Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities, located adjacent to the makeup experience, to complete their looks. More details will be revealed soon on how guests can choose their destiny and transform into their favorite Universal Monster with this all-new experience.

Aspiring monsters can also take home the terror with commemorative merchandise like the Bitty Monsters collection – complete with apparel, headwear, collectible figures, and plush. The spine-tingling experiences throughout Darkmoor also inspired all-new collections themed to Frankenstein Manor – home to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Pretorius, The Burning Blade Tavern, and Curse of the Werewolf. Guests can find these and other eclectic items at Pretorious’ Scientific Oddities as well as The Manor Storehouse and Guild of Mystics retail locations in Dark Universe.

Additional Retail Experiences in Celestial Park

Guests will also be able to purchase Universal Epic Universe branded merchandise to commemorate their visit to the new theme park, including apparel and accessories for the entire family, home décor, collectible souvenirs, glowing wands and headbands, a light-up popcorn bucket, and items from the Epic Universe Grand Opening collection.

These and more items can be found in unique retail locations within Celestial Park including Other Worlds Mercantile – a bustling marketplace full of majestic treasures where all of the worlds come together; Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets – where guests can find a selection of sweets and treats; and Various Emporia – which houses three smaller shops – Sensorium Emporium, North Star – Wintry Wonders and Lens Flair. Guests can also find the Nintendo Super Star Store in Celestial Park, which carries an assortment of Super Nintendo World merchandise as well as other Nintendo franchise merchandise.

Guests can purchase the all-new merchandise at Universal Epic Universe when it grand opens on , 2025, with select items available now at shop.universalorlando.com. For more information about Epic Universe, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.